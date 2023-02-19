New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson is one of the most physically gifted players in the league, with his powerfully built frame capable of catapulting him off of the hardwood for highlight reel dunks that only a select few can pull off.

Had Zion been healthy during the 2023 All-Star break, he may have even been invited to participate in what was a riveting Slam Dunk Contest on Saturday.

With that in mind, while Williamson is waiting for his hamstring injury to heal up, he tells Riley Jones of Complex Sports that he’ll “put heavy consideration into doing the dunk contest.”

” I feel like if I am going to do it, I’d probably do it next year,” he muses.

Zion’s admission couldn’t be timelier, with the 2023 All-Star Slam Dunk Contest still fresh on the minds of NBA.

Frankly, it might be good for the NBA that Williamson was unable to participate anyways, as Philadelphia 76ers guard Mac McClung stole the show with three perfect scores on four dunks. The dunk that won the contest for McClung may not have even been seen before.

It was a feel-good story for McClung and the NBA, as the undrafted high school sensation has been trying his hardest to latch onto an NBA roster. If Zion was there, neither he nor the league’s many fans may have gotten to experience that.

Next year though?

Next year it could be Zion winning the Slam Dunk Contest, and the Dr. J Award, that has people going crazy.