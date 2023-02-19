Los Angeles Lakers icon Shaquille O’Neal was one of the thousands in attendance in Salt Lake City’s Vivint Arena on Saturday night as they all witnessed Philadelphia 76ers guard Mac McClung put on a show for the ages. The Sixers stud had every single person in the stadium blown away with his mind-blowing performance in the NBA Dunk Contest — and rightfully so.

For his part, Shaq partnered up with AT&T and Bleacher Report to provide live video coverage of himself taking part in the festivities. O’Neal literally had a camera in his face as he watched the Dunk Contest unfold, and his reaction to McClung’s jaw-dropping 540 dunk was absolutely priceless:

"LET'S GO HOME, IT'S OVER!" MAC MCCLUNG JUST SHUT IT DOWN 🤯🔥 pic.twitter.com/PJBf4Xi2EO — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 19, 2023

Shaq had his familiar stoic expression as he watched McClung take off for his dunk. This actually made the clip even more epic as we all saw O’Neal’s sudden change in emotion after seeing McClung pull off the improbable — at the biggest stage, no less. Shaq even had to double-check if Mac just did a 720 in his dunk because, in truth, a lot of folks both in the arena and at home watching live thought that he actually did.

After watching multiple replays of the dunk, we can confirm that it was, in fact, “just” a 540. This doesn’t make the dunk any less impressive, though.

At that point, Shaq just declared that the Dunk Contest was over and that we should all go home. He wasn’t mistaken as Mac McClung was later announced as the 2023 NBA Dunk Contest champion — and it wasn’t even close.