One of the best point guards to ever play in the NBA has officially announced his retirement from the NBA. Former Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers court general Rajon Rondo revealed during a recent appearance on the All The Smoke podcast that he's “done” with the NBA.
Rajon Rondo officially announces his retirement from the NBA.
🔸16 seasons
🔸2x NBA champion
🔸4x NBA All-Star
🔸4x All-defensive
🔸1 of 2 players to win a title with the Celtics and Lakers
(via @allthesmokeprod)pic.twitter.com/TEGpgBb6oi
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 2, 2024
More to come.