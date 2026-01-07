The Minnesota Timberwolves, on Tuesday night, took home a convincing 122-94 victory over the Miami Heat. An incredible defensive performance is to thank for this dominant Timberwolves night; they held the Heat to a putrid collective shooting night as they made just 35.7 percent of their field goals (35/98) and just 32.4 percent of their triples (12/37).

But the Timberwolves did not get the jump on the Heat from the get-go. In fact, the Heat were keeping it close for most of the first half, even taking a few leads here and there in the first quarter. On one such possession during the first frame, Norman Powell utilized his specialty — drawing fouls on a perimeter shot attempt — on Anthony Edwards, with referees obliging on the whistle.

Edwards was then so perplexed that the officials would favor Powell on that foul-baiting move. And in the Timberwolves star's confusion, little did he know that he was reacting in-sync with Julius Randle's son, Kyden, on the sidelines.

Anthony Edwards (and Julius Randle's son Kyden) were STUNNED at the foul call 😂 🎥 @NBAonNBC | H/T @NoContext_NBA_ pic.twitter.com/Mr3vKmXLVC — The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) January 7, 2026

At the very least, despite being whistled for a foul, the referees didn't award Powell with free throws. Those two potential points would not have mattered anyway considering that the Timberwolves won by 28 points.

Still, it's hilarious that Edwards is rubbing off on Randle's son even though they've been teammates for just one and a half seasons to this point.

Timberwolves are getting on a roll

The Timberwolves might be the league's most confusing team. On some nights, they play down to the opposition. On other nights, they look untouchable. After a rough stretch towards the end of December, the Timberwolves are looking like a legitimate contender once more, as they've now taken three consecutive victories, all by double figures.

The Timberwolves' defense is picking up, and it's thanks in large part to the stellar play of Rudy Gobert as of late. The entire team is humming when they're getting consistent stops, and Gobert, being the anchor of the defense, deserves a ton of credit for setting the tone for Minnesota in their recent games.