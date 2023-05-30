Boston Celtics legends Paul Pierce and Rajon Rondo arrive in TD Garden as the Celtics face the Miami Heat in a pivotal Game 7.

The two were spotted by Jeff Goodman a couple moments before tip-off wearing casual attire and were immediately called up by NBC Sports Boston to give a few words as Beantown looks to complete the 3-0 comeback and make their 21st NBA Finals appearance.

Joined by former teammate Eddie House, they gave their predictions: Pierce says the Celtics will win by 20, while Rondo says Celtics will win by 9, and Eddie doesn’t want to give specific numbers, but he simply expects an “a**-kicking.”

"I'm expecting an ass-kicking!!!!" Pierce, Rondo, and Eddie make their Game 7 predictions 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/R2hnnSdBxl — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 29, 2023

Rajon Rondo, Paul Pierce and Eddie House, along with Kevin Garnett, Ray Allen and Rasheed Wallace were all best known for their iteration of the Boston Celtics that won the NBA Championship in 2008.

They were coached by Doc Rivers and stormed through the regular season with a 66-16 record.

They then defeated the Atlanta Hawks in six games, eliminated LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in seven games, and then the former NBA Champion Detroit Pistons in six before defeating the Los Angeles Lakers in the Finals, which included a 39-point beat down in Game 6.

They would go on to make their presence felt in the playoffs all the way until 2013, the year where Pierce and Garnett were traded to the Brooklyn Nets, starting a rebuild that would not see its fruits until 2017.

Times have changed, but it’s great to see the veterans be in all-out support for the next-generation Celtics, as they look to carve a dynasty of their own.