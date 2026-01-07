Penn State football addressed a key offseason roster need on Tuesday, adding experienced depth to its backfield with an eye toward the future.

The Nittany Lions landed a notable transfer when running back James Peoples announced his decision to leave Ohio State and continue his college career in State College. Peoples, a 5-foot-10, 209-pound back, brings two years of eligibility after spending the past two seasons in Columbus.

The addition comes at a pivotal moment for Penn State. With Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton no longer on the roster, the program entered the offseason facing significant turnover at running back. Peoples provides an experienced option capable of competing for immediate snaps in a retooled offense.

The news was first reported by On3Sports' and Rivals' Hayes Fawcett, who shared Peoples’ commitment earlier on X (formerly known as Twitter), with the following statement from the transfer.

BREAKING: Ohio State transfer RB James Peoples has Committed to Penn State, he tells @On3Sports The 5’10 209 RB will have 2 years of eligibility remaining “God Has Spoken Let’s Do It Nittany Nation #WeAre”https://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/vre4HNN6Y1 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 7, 2026

Peoples’ decision follows a 2025 season in which his role at Ohio State diminished despite early expectations. He finished the year with 344 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 61 carries but did not record a rushing attempt in the Buckeyes’ final three games as younger backs moved up the depth chart.

For Penn State, the transfer portal has become an increasingly important tool for maintaining Big Ten contention. Adding a running back with conference experience helps reduce uncertainty as the program evaluates younger options during the offseason.

Transfers between Big Ten rivals often draw attention, and Peoples arrives with firsthand knowledge of Ohio State’s system and the weekly demands of conference play. While Penn State and Ohio State are not scheduled to meet during the 2026 regular season, that familiarity still carries value.

The addition gives Penn State a physical runner capable of handling workload while adapting to a new scheme. As roster turnover continues across the conference, the Nittany Lions are positioning themselves for depth and stability heading into the next cycle.