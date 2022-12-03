By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

One point of contention in today’s NBA is the ever-divisive load management issue. The regular season is ever the grind that it was, at 82 games, and yet it takes only a maximum of 28 games to decide an NBA champion. Thus, the risk-reward calculus weighs heavily towards the postseason’s favor. Nonetheless, Shaquille O’Neal and Alonzo Mourning know and believe that the regular season still matters, at least beyond matters concerning a championship.

Speaking with ESPN’s Malika Andrews and Richard Jefferson, Miami Heat legends Shaquille O’Neal and Alonzo Mourning urged today’s superstars to give everything they’ve got to grow the game – and that includes straying away from the load management trend. (h/t Reddit user rapelbaum)

“I urge the guys to compete. This thing of ours, this thing that you’re a part of what we’re creating, it’s plentiful right now. So I urge you guys to go out and play hard. Take into account the moms and dads that pay all that money to watch you perform, give them a great show,” O’Neal said.

Meanwhile, Mourning was much more straightforward with his critique.

“And no more load management,” Mourning added, much to the delight of Richard Jefferson. “The greats that paved the way, they played basketball.”

“Just ‘cause we criticize you don’t mean we’re not together with you.” Shaq and Alonzo Mourning dropping gems on the generation of players playing in a today’s era 👏pic.twitter.com/nk6uHLzLJU — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 2, 2022

That seems like an indirect shot to Kawhi Leonard (among others), who, of course, pioneered the term “load management” back in his lone season with the Toronto Raptors. It may be frustrating when players take their sweet time when recovering from injury, but in today’s NBA, players wield a considerable amount of power and their well-being, both mental and physical, is of the team’s utmost priority.

It’s unclear whether players ever go back to shouldering a load akin to what was shouldered way back then. One thing’s for sure, Shaquille O’Neal knows that superstars must step up to make sure the game stays or even improves from where it is, financially speaking.

“Don’t forget, the collective bargaining agreement is coming up. If you guys want to continue to make 40, 50, 60 million, you must protect this thing of ours,” O’Neal added.