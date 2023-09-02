Shaquille O'Neal might be an NBA Hall-of-Famer, but the legendary center has had some struggles staying in shape following his retirement from the association. While the Lakers legend was always known as a big man amongst big men, it appears that in recent years, O'Neal's weight got to a point that made him realize a change was needed.

O'Neal recently discussed the topic with Nichelle Turner of Entertainment Tonight. He got surprisingly candid about the journey he's embarked on to improve his health.

The NBA star shared that he has lost 55 pounds over the last few months and currently weighs in at 351 pounds.

“I was getting chubby and couldn’t even walk up the stairs. I didn’t like the way I looked in the mirror,” said O'Neal. “It was like, ‘I'm gonna lose 20' and then I was trying to lose 20.”

Shaquille O'Neal then spoke on his ultimate weight loss goal.

“I'm probably gonna get between 315 and 330,” he said.

At 7'1″, 315-330 pounds on Shaquille O'Neal would look much different than it would on the average person. Throughout his NBA career, O'Neal was always the largest player on the court, using his massive frame, combined with athleticism that shouldn't have been possible for someone of his size, to turn himself into one of the game's all-time great centers.

O'Neal now works as an analyst for TNT's Inside the NBA. It's good to see the big man getting back into healthy habits.

He and his cohosts will return to the TNT studio on October 24 when the NBA season tips off.