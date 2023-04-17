Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Putting on some weight may have advantages such as more strength and an imposing presence in the paint. Although being heavy has its advantages, there are also major disadvantages to it. While adding more weight can help with strength, it also takes away a player’s mobility and speed. Nevertheless, there are still basketball players who made it to the NBA despite their weight. For this piece, let’s take a look at the 10 heaviest players in NBA history.

10. Tacko Fall: 311 lbs.

Standing at 7’6, Tacko Fall is one of the tallest players in NBA history. In addition to this, he’s also one of the heaviest players at 311 lbs. While his size can be promising, Fall’s lack of footwork and inability to move as well as a big man were causes for concern. As a result, Fall went undrafted in the NBA. However, he did play for the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers and played limited minutes, averaging only 2.2 points and 2.4 rebounds per game in 6.2 minutes of play.

9. Kevin Duckworth: 315 lbs.

During his younger days, Kevin Duckworth wasn’t as heavy as 315 lbs. Unfortunately, those remained to be the best days of his NBA career. Duckworth earned a Most Improved Player Award and two All-Star selections. But when Duckworth struggled with his weight, his physical condition prevented him from maintaining his All-Star career.

8. Robert Traylor: 319 lbs.

Drafted with the sixth overall pick by the Dallas Mavericks, Robert Traylor never really played like a top-10 pick in the NBA. He averaged 4.8 points and 3.7 rebounds per outing in his seven-year career. His failure to perform under the NBA’s bright lights could be attributed to his inability to keep himself in game shape.

7. Priest Lauderdale: 325 lbs.

The Atlanta Hawks needed to prepare for life after Dikembe Mutombo. As a result, they drafted Priest Lauderdale with the 28th overall pick in the 1996 NBA Draft. Unfortunately, Lauderdale’s size proved to be too much as he was nowhere near Mutumbo’s production on the floor. Lauderdale’s brief NBA career saw him play for two seasons with the Hawks and the Denver Nuggets.

6. Thomas Hamilton: 330 lbs.

Thomas Hamilton only had a brief stint in the NBA. In 33 games across two seasons, Hamilton suited up for the Boston Celtics and the Houston Rockets. Although he possessed great size at 7 ‘2 and 310 lbs, conditioning and injuries prevented him from carving out a longer NBA career.

5. Mike Sweetney: 348 lbs.

Mike Sweetney was a promising player out of Georgetown. As a result, the Knicks drafted him with the ninth overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft. Although Sweetney had the talent, weight issues were a concern. In fact, the Knicks eventually traded him to the Bulls. But after playing two seasons for the Bulls, Sweetney would be forced to take his talents overseas. In four seasons, he accumulated numbers of 6.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.

4. Eddy Curry: 350 lbs.

After dominating college basketball, the Bulls used their top overall pick to select Eddy Curry in the 2001 NBA Draft. But after a heart problem, the Bulls traded Curry to the Knicks. Although Curry showed promise by averaging double figures in his first few seasons with the Knicks, starting 2008 Curry entered training camp out of shape. Since then, Curry’s career started to decline after injuries and weight hampered his career. However, he did win an NBA championship with the Heat in 2012.

3. Shaquille O’Neal: 359 lbs.

In contrast to other players in this list, Shaq carved out a decorated basketball career. Despite putting in weight, he used his size and brute strength to his advantage by bulldozing his way in the paint. Shaq would go on to win four NBA championships, three Finals MVPs, 15 All-Star Game appearances, and MVP.

2. Sim Bhullar: 360 lbs.

Sim Bhullar made history in the NBA after becoming the first player of Indian descent to see minutes on the NBA hardwood. But at the same time, he was also one of the heaviest players in NBA history. Weighing in at 360 lbs, Sim was slow for the NBA. Nevertheless, the Kings picked him up and played him for three games during the 2014-2015 season. He averaged 0.7 points, 0.3 rebounds, and 0.3 assists per outing.

1. Oliver Miller: 375 lbs.

At 375 lbs, Oliver Miller was the heaviest ever to play in the NBA. But in contrast to the heaviest players in the league, Miller carved out a lengthy nine-year NBA career. Although he was absolutely overweight, Miller showed glimpses of his talent which allowed him to stay in the NBA longer than expected. After playing for six teams in the NBA, Miller averaged 7.4 points, 5.9 boards, and 2.2 assists per game.