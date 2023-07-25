Bronny James, the son of NBA and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, was recently rushed to the hospital as a result of going into cardiac arrest during a basketball workout on Monday at USC. While his overall status and health is unknown at this time, James is said to be in stable condition and out of the ICU, which is definitely good news.

“Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital,” a spokesperson for the James family said in a public statement. “He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information. LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”

As news broke of Bronny's health scare, many around the sports world began to give their reactions and send their prayers to the James family, including ESPN's Stephen A. Smith. Speaking on the incident Tuesday morning, Smith gave his thoughts on the matter.

“When you hear that, it scares you to death,” Smith said on First Take. “Those are the kinds of things that are an anomaly, but are never the less incredibly possible…. When you hear something like this, you just thank the good lord that the medical staff was there in attendance, that he wasn't practicing by himself with nobody around. That there were people there to see what transpired and ultimately come to his rescue. This cardiac arrest is obvious serious, but we don't know the details.

“I'm just thankful, thank the good lord, that he's doing okay and that whatever caused this is something they will identify and alleviate as soon as possible so he can restore his life back to normal.”

.@stephenasmith reacts to the news of Bronny suffering a cardiac arrest while practicing at USC: pic.twitter.com/YBjSquLwbI — First Take (@FirstTake) July 25, 2023

Just 18 years old, Bronny committed to play basketball at USC in May and has been preparing for his first collegiate season. His future playing basketball though is now very much in question, as the cause of his cardiac episode is unknown at this time.

Although many are critical of LeBron and his NBA career, there is no denying that he has been an exceptional example for his children and has always put his family above everything else. He's always been alongside Bronny during his amateur playing career and James has been very vocal about wanting to play with his son in the NBA before he retires.

No further updates have been given at this time on Bronny's condition other than that he's stable and out of the hospital's ICU. LeBron himself has not commented on the matter as of yet.