USC basketball freshman Bronny James has the hoops world concerned following the shocking news that the eldest child of Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James suffered a cardiac arrest on Monday during a workout at USC's Galen Center.

Bronny James was immediately rushed to the hospital in an ambulance and is now reportedly in stable condition. The seemingly improved condition of Bronny is an extremely welcome development to hear for his fans, friends, and most especially his family.

USC All-American Bronny James has reportedly collapsed on the court and had a cardiac arrest during practice. He is now in stable condition and no longer in the ICU. (via @ShamsCharania) pic.twitter.com/WLRAIXJQAA — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 25, 2023

On Twitter, messages of support for Bronny James have been flooding the timeline right after the shocking news broke.

“Every parents worst nightmare. Can’t imagine what his family is going through. Glad he is in stable condition. 🙏 for Bronny,” NBC Sports, Matthew Berry tweeted.

Atlanta Hawks star point guard Trae Young has also tweeted his support for Bronny: “🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 for Bronny”

“Prayers to Bronny man 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽,” shared Boston Celtics forward Jalen Brunson via his Twitter account.

Popular ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith is just as shocked as everyone else is: “Good Lord. Just heard about Bronny. Hearing he’s okay. Thank God! Prayers up to @KingJames and the entire family. #🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾”

Bronny James has committed to play college basketball for the USC Trojans, electing to go to the Pac-12 program over the likes of the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Oregon Ducks.

Basketball, however, is not in the mind of the James family at the moment, as their entire focus is on the health of the 18-year-old Bronny James.

More messages of support for Bronny:

prayers up for Bronny James 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/fA2AwTrqt2 — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) July 25, 2023

Prayers up for Bronny — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) July 25, 2023