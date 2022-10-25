Trae Young, Bradley Beal strongly driven to lead new-look Team USA squad

If you haven’t seen the LeBron James and Dwyane Wade-produced The Redeem Team documentary on Netflix then I strongly recommend that you do. It seems that both Atlanta Hawks superstar Trae Young and Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards have seen and have been inspired by the show, and both All-Stars are now looking to lead the way for the next iteration of Team USA.

The next big international tournament will be the FIBA World Cup next summer. The usual two-year cycle concludes with the 2024 Olympics, and you can be sure that Team USA will have their eyes on the gold medal yet again. For his part, Young is at a point in his career that he’s almost desperate to represent his country at the national level (h/t Joe Vardon of The Athletic):

“Yes, I’m definitely open to it,” Young said of the upcoming World Cup. “I mean, even since I was in high school, it’s been my dream as a basketball player. I’ve tried out multiple times since I’ve been in high school. There’s been a couple of times when I could have been on that team, and it kind of hurt my heart.”

The same is the case for Bradley Beal, who’s going to be doing whatever he can to be available for the upcoming tournaments:

“I definitely see myself playing for USA,” Beal told The Athletic. “That’s always been a goal of mine, obviously to play in the Olympics, but there’s a step to get there (the World Cup). So if it’s available to me, for sure.”

Team USA has a new managing director in Grant Hill, while Steve Kerr has also taken over as the squad’s new head coach. The future is bright for America’s national team, and it seems like it will all start with Trae Young and Bradley Beal.