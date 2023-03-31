The Atlanta Hawks will travel to take on the Brooklyn Nets in a Friday night NBA matchup at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Hawks-Nets prediction and pick, laid out below.

Atlanta’s up-and-down season has culminated in a 38-38 record, eighth place in the Eastern Conference. A rough December can be pointed to as an underwhelming record. Atlanta has now settled on their third head coach this season, signing Quin Snyder to a long-term deal.

Brooklyn is somehow still in contention despite dumping their stars, with their 41-35 record good for sixth place in the Eastern Conference. The sixth position in the standings in significant because of the new play-in tournament for seeds 7-10.

Here are the Hawks-Nets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Hawks-Nets Odds

Atlanta Hawks: -1 (-110)

Brooklyn Nets: +1 (-110)

Over: 240.5 (-110)

Under: 240.5 (-110)

How To Watch Hawks vs. Nets

TV: Bally Sports Southeast, YES Network

Stream: NBA, NBA League Pass

Time: 7:40 PM ET/4:40 PM PT

Why The Hawks Could Cover The Spread

Trae Young is a solidified superstar in the NBA, leading the Hawks with 26.5 points and 10.0 assists per game. This would be the fourth straight season in which Young put up at least 25 points per game, but the first double-double across a whole season.

Dejounte Murray is second on the team with 20.5 points and 6.1 assists, leading the team with 1.5 steals per game. Murray has shot 45.8 percent from the field. Leading rebounder Clint Capela is the second Hawk to average a double-double, with 12.1 points and 11.2 rebounds per game. Capela does not shoot often but has made his shots at a 65.1 percent clip.

Saddiq Bey, acquired from Detroit at the trade deadline, has shot 42.9 percent from behind the three-point line, scoring 11.1 points per game in 19 games. John Collins ranks third with 6.6 rebounds, also scoring 13.0 points per game.

Atlanta’s offense has been successful thanks in large part to their ability to limit turnovers, ranking third in lowest turnovers. The Hawks rank ninth in field goal percentage at 48.2 percent, scoring 118.0 points per game, fourth in the league. On defense, the Hawks have struggled a bit, ranking 25th by allowing 117.8 points per game.

Why The Nets Could Cover The Spread

Shockingly, the Nets were able to somewhat reload with talented role players in Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, and Jae Crowder. Bridges has been fantastic since being acquired, averaging 26.8 points on 49.5 percent shooting in 21 games.

Dinwiddie leads the team with 8.4 assists and is second with 17.2 points per game. Cam Johnson has averaged 16.7 points per game since being acquired. Clearly, the Nets did well to get value back. Nic Claxton is the best holdover from the old roster, averaging 12.6 points and 9.2 rebounds per game. Claxton has also blocked 2.5 shots per game.

Brooklyn leads the league by averaging 6.3 blocks per game. Losing Ben Simmons is detrimental to the defense, as Simmons was leading the team in steals. The Nets have shot the lights out, ranking fifth with a 48.9 percent shooting percentage.

Brooklyn averages 113.5 points per game, which is 18th in the league. The defense has been better, allowing 112.8 points per game, which ranks 13th in the league.

Final Hawks-Nets Prediction & Pick

There should be a ton of points with a strong Atlanta offense and weak defense but the Nets have a ton to play for.

Final Hawks-Nets Prediction & Pick: Brooklyn +1 (-110), over 240.5 (-110)