The Los Angeles Lakers are still trying to find a way to get better throughout the season, and the main constant has been wanting to get another center on the team. There are two specific centers that the Lakers have their eye on, according to Marc Stein.

“On a related topic: My colleague Jake Fischer reported on his weekly Bleacher Report live stream that the Lakers, widely believed to be interested in adding a proven center at some point during the season, have Washington's Jonas Valanciunas and Milwaukee's Brook Lopez as potential targets on their ‘internal board,'” Stein wrote.

Jonas Valanciunas has been linked to the Lakers since the offseason, as they tried to sign him in free agency, but he went with the Washington Wizards. Brook Lopez has been in trade rumors, and with the Milwaukee Bucks having a slow start to the season, it'll be interesting to see what they plan to do if they continue to regress.

Another option the Lakers could look at is Nikola Vucevic, who has been a consistent option for the Chicago Bulls. The one thing for the Lakers is who would they be willing to trade, and if the other team would be willing to make a deal with them.

Lakers looking to improve roster this season

The Lakers have been trying to find more depth at center, with the current options they have been low. Christian Wood is still injured, and Christian Koloko isn't getting many minutes since being cleared to return after his blood clot issues. Anthony Davis has been playing some of the best basketball of his career, but it would be nice if the Lakers could find a reliable center to take the pressure off of him.

There's no doubt that the Lakers will continue to be on the phone trying to find a center to add to the roster.