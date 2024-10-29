The Los Angeles Lakers are closer to getting big man Christian Koloko on the floor. Koloko is cleared to participate in activities by the NBA's fitness-to-play panel, per ESPN. He will begin practicing as soon as possible.

The 7 foot big man has been sidelined due to blood clot issues. He hasn't played since 2023 due to his medical problems. His last time in the NBA was with the Toronto Raptors, during the 2022-23 campaign.

Koloko played in 58 games that season, and averaged about 14 minutes per game. The big man posted 3.1 points per game, while grabbing 2.9 rebounds a contest. Koloko struggled with his shooting, averaging just 8 percent from three point range.

Lakers are hoping for big things in 2024-25 season

The Lakers are looking to return to the NBA finals after a disappointing 2023-24 season. Los Angeles still has arguably the best player in the game in LeBron James, but the combination of players just hasn't yielded the best results in the last few seasons.

Los Angeles has a new coach this season in J.J. Redick. The former NBA star has the team out to a 3-1 record, after losing to the Phoenix Suns on Monday. Anthony Davis is leading the team so far this season in points and rebounds, with 32.8 and 12 respectively.

The return of Koloko would certainly help the Lakers front court. It would give the team another body to take some minutes away from Davis, when needed. Koloko built his reputation in college as a strong defender, and could be used in team situations when the team needs to press or get some defensive pressure. He signed a two-way contract with Los Angeles before the 2024-25 season.

Koloko played his college ball at Arizona. He was selected in the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft by Toronto. Koloko was the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year in 2022, and also was selected that season by the league as First-Team All-Pac-12. The center was additionally named the league's most improved player that year.

Los Angeles next plays the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday. It's uncertain at time of writing when Koloko may be able to join the active roster.