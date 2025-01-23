As hectic as the Philadelphia 76ers season has been, center Joel Embiid has been at the forefront of it, and not for good reasons. For starters, he missed the beginning portion of the season due to injury. However, when he came back, there were some problems.

One of those was when 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey called out Embiid during a team meeting. He said he wanted to see Embiid being more accountable and responsible. The former MVP has missed plenty of time, but when he plays, he's one of the best in the league.

Still, a 15-27 record isn't what he, the 76ers, or the entire fanbase believed would happen. After all, they signed Paul George in free agency, who would be that second star next to Embiid. Despite the signing, he's also been injured throughout the season. As a result, it's put Philadelphia in serious jeopardy.

Going back to Embiid, the 15-27 record has sparked more frustration about the big man. ESPN insider Shams Charania explained how his absence is leading to a flurry of feelings.

“From my understanding even today from what I hear Joel Embiid remains rehabbing, continuing to try to do everything he can to get back on the floor but there have been frustrations from my understanding throughout the year of not having him there.”

Joel Embiid's absence has made the 76ers frustrated

Again, Embiid has been great when he's stepped onto the floor. However, there are some major problems with his rehab. There hasn't been a clear timeline of when he'll return. It's forced Maxey, and other players like Kelly Oubre Jr. to have to play hero ball.

The big man's injury, along with George's injuries have dampened their chances of making the playoffs. If they were to start right now, the 76ers would miss out. With their record, there are also other implications involved. Their 2025 first-round pick has a top 6 protection on it.

Meaning that if they get the sixth pick or higher in the NBA Draft, they can keep it. However, if they're lower than that, it automatically goes to the Oklahoma City Thunder. With that being said, the 76ers could tank if Embiid remains out. Even though they brought in a superstar, it hasn't equated to success.

After making the playoffs last season, it might not come to fruition this season. If it does, they'll have some serious work to do. In the meantime, all that Philadelphia can hope for is that Embiid will be fully healthy sooner rather than later.