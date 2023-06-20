Now that they have already parted ways with star shooting guard Bradley Beal via a trade with the Phoenix Suns, the Washington Wizards have their attention zeroed in on the upcoming 2023 NBA Draft. Washington has done a good job keeping their draft plans a secret, but there are hints that they could be looking to select Arkansas Razorbacks product Anthony Black, per Jeremy Woo of ESPN.

Washington brass has kept its draft plans close to the vest over the past few weeks, but sources told ESPN Black traveled back to D.C. for a second workout over the weekend, and is strongly in the mix as they eye long-term backcourt options to build around. This pick is viewed as a potential landing spot for Ausar Thompson, as well as Kobe Bufkin, who has become a bit of a dark horse for this pick. Black's positional size, unselfish mindset and ability to contribute as a playmaker and defender gives him good upside if his individual offense continues to progress.

The Wizards have the No. 8 selection in the 2023 NBA Draft and the player they'll get with that pick could be a franchise-altering piece for the long-suffering franchise.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Black played only a year in college, averaging 12.8 points on 45.3 percent shooting from the field, 5.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 2.1 steals per game for the Razorbacks, who managed to reach the regional semifinals portion of the 2023 NCAA tournament.

Regardless of the player they get with that No. 8 pick, the Wizards will still have an intriguing offseason ahead of them.