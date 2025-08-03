The New York Mets (63-48) ended their four-game skid with a decisive 12-6 victory versus the San Francisco Giants on Saturday, but the good vibes did not last long. One player will be looking for new employment. The organization designated relief pitcher Rico Garcia for assignment, per Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

Although the veteran right-hander did struggle against the Giants, allowing a two-run homer to Willy Adames in the ninth inning, he has largely been dependable for manager Carlos Mendoza. Fans should have known that his job security would be tenuous, however. Garcia's wild July, which saw him bounce back and forth between the Mets and New York Yankees, gives way to an unpredictable beginning to August.

He should land on his feet rather quickly, though. Multiple teams are sure to have interest in a capable hurler who can offer some meaningful innings during the playoff push. Therefore, this is probably the final time that president of baseball operations David Stearns DFAs the 31-year-old. Garcia has a 2.51 ERA, 17 strikeouts and a .160 batting average allowed in 14 1/3 innings pitched in 2025.

One cannot take for granted the value of a competent reliever, but the Mets' pen is far more robust after they acquired Ryan Helsley, Tyler Rogers and Gregory Soto ahead of the trade deadline. Furthermore, Stearns is likely making room for Paul Blackburn, who pitched decently in his latest rehab outing — two runs allowed, three strikeouts and two walks in 5 1/3 innings for Triple A Syracuse on Saturday. The righty has been nursing a shoulder injury since the end of June. He has a worrisome 7.71 ERA in 18 2/3 innings.

The Mets must press all the right buttons moving forward

While they do not seem significant in the grand scheme of things, these type of moves could prove quite impactful in the midst of a hotly contested divisional race. The Mets currently hold a half-game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East. They are also only three and half games behind the Milwaukee Brewers for top overall record. Mendoza's squad will have a chance to bridge the gap when it visits American Family Field next weekend.

New York's starting rotation is crammed with questions, concerning both health and performance. A productive bullpen can help lift the unit while it sorts itself out. Fans hope David Stearns did not just let a valuable arm get away.

If nothing else, they can celebrate an offensive eruption in Citi Field. Francisco Lindor, Brandon Nimmo and Pete Alonso combined for eight hits and 10 RBIs in the series-tying win versus the Giants. No one will dispute the vital importance of pitching, especially at this time of the season, but this team's identity remains intertwined with its lineup.

The Mets will try to secure the rubber match on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 1:40 p.m. ET.