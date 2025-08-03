Quarterback battles are usually intense. So much so that Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz doesn't have confirmation on who will be the starter for the 2025 season.

Drinkwitz enters his sixth season with the Tigers, coming off of two great consecutive seasons. This season will be important as he looks to get them to the College Football Playoff.

This will certainly require a starting quarterback who can bring the offense to an astounding status. There are four quarterbacks on the roster: Beau Pribula, Matt Zollers, Tommy Lock, and Sam Horn. Drinkwitz will certainly have his hands full, especially after his remarks to begin Saturday's press conference.

“Yeah, we don’t have a starting quarterback yet,” Drinkwitz said. “So, with that, I’ll take questions.”

What lies ahead for Eli Drinkwitz, Missouri

Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri Tigers will certainly have an intriguing campaign, especially after they declare their starting quarterback.

Beau Pribula stands out as a solid candidate, having appeared multiple times for the Penn State Nittany Lions for the last two years. In 25 games, he completed 37 passes for 424 yards and nine touchdowns. He is also active on the ground, making 94 rushes for 571 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Matt Zollers and Tommy Lock are massive underdogs, with the former being a freshman and the latter not making any appearance after four seasons. Sam Horn could be the runner-up as he took part in four games, completing three passes for 54 yards and a touchdown. On the ground, he made four carries for nine yards.

The Tigers have had great campaigns in 2023 and 2024. They racked up 10 or more wins in both season, cementing themselves as one of the best teams in the SEC.

Missouri finished with a 10-3 record last season, having gone 5-3 in conference play, finishing seventh in the league standings. They ended the year with a 27-24 win over the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Music City Bowl, also taking the 22nd spot on the AP Top 25.