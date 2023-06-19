There has been a lot of talk surrounding Kyrie Irving's future as the Dallas Mavericks superstar enters NBA free agency this summer. As it appears, however, all the buzz could be nothing more than noise — especially now that Bradley Beal is headed to the Phoenix Suns in a blockbuster trade deal.

Beal's trade impacts Irving's free agency in more ways than one. For starters, the Suns are no longer an option for Kyrie now that they've gone all in on Beal. Similarly, Beal's move to Phoenix has revealed that the Miami Heat, who were also identified as a potential landing spot for Kyrie, are focused on bringing Damian Lillard to South Beach.

Moreover, NBA insider Marc Stein now reports that as of Sunday, it's only the Mavs who “appear to be the only confirmed bidder for Irving's services.” This is obviously a good thing for Dallas in that they don't have any competition for the enigmatic point guard — at least not at the moment.

For Kyrie Irving, however, this isn't exactly the most ideal situation for him. His hopes of a potential bidding war appear to be non-existent at the moment, and it's very much possible that he will need to “settle” for whatever the Mavs have on the table. That's not going to be a small amount, though, so at the end of the day, it's not all bad for Irving.

The Los Angeles Lakers could still be in the mix for Kyrie as a potential LeBron James reunion continues to pique the interest of NBA fans everywhere. At this point, however, it just doesn't seem that LA is very interested.