A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Brooklyn Nets and the Atlanta Hawks are two teams that are entering the offseason faced with a handful of crucial personnel decisions. Both teams made it to the NBA Playoffs this year, only to exit in the first round. A roster reshuffling could be in the works for both sides and at this point, would it be unimaginable to consider the possibility of Brooklyn and Atlanta swapping stars?

One unnamed league executive appears to believe that this is a feasible scenario. Speaking to Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports, the anonymous source talked up the possibility of Ben Simmons and John Collins swapping teams this summer:

“The Nets want some guys who can score, and (Collins) can score. But the only way they (the Nets) can really do something big, can really get someone who can score in there, is if they can get a taker for Ben Simmons,” the exec said. “There aren’t a lot of teams where that would make sense, but Atlanta is one of them, because you need to build a defensive group around Trae Young.

“Now, if you’re the Nets, you still have to convince Atlanta that Simmons wants to play. Obviously, that is the question around him right now.”

There is indeed a huge question mark surrounding Ben Simmons’ health, especially after the former Rookie of the Year ended up sitting the latter part of the season due to a nagging back injury. When healthy, would Simmons function well alongside Trae Young and Dejounte Murray in a three-guard lineup?

As for the Nets, could John Collins be the answer to their lack of frontcourt depth? Would he be a complimentary piece to Mikal Bridges next season?

This potential blockbuster trade appears to leave more questions than answers for both teams, but there’s no denying that it will be very intriguing to monitor this situation as it potentially unfolds.