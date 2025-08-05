The NFL has officially banned the use of smelling salts and ammonia inhalants during games starting with the 2025 season. The decision, detailed in a memo sent to all 32 teams, has drawn particular criticism from San Francisco 49ers All-Pro tight end George Kittle, who openly voiced his frustration during a live NFL Network segment.

Kittle, a nine-year veteran and regular user of smelling salts, interrupted teammate Fred Warner’s interview to air what he called a personal grievance.

“I honestly just came up here to air a grievance,” said the 31-year-old tight end. “Our team got a memo today that smelling salts and ammonia packets were made illegal in the NFL, and I've been distraught all day.”

The seasoned tight end even joked that the memo was frustrating enough to make him consider retiring.

“I considered retirement,” Kittle said. “We have got to figure out a middle ground here, guys. Somebody help me out. Somebody come up with a good idea. That's all I had to get out there. Get that off my chest.”

The NFL's memo outlines a comprehensive ban on ammonia capsules, inhalers, ammonia in a cup, and any form of smelling salts. Moreover, the prohibition applies across all aspects of NFL games, including pregame, halftime, locker rooms, and sidelines, and covers all personnel, from players to coaches and trainers.

This sweeping ban comes in response to a 2024 warning issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which raised concerns about the safety and effectiveness of ammonia inhalants. According to the FDA, there is a lack of evidence supporting the use of ammonia inhalants for boosting energy or mental alertness. More importantly, the agency highlighted the potential health risks, including their ability to mask neurological symptoms, such as those associated with concussions.

The NFL’s Head, Neck and Spine Committee echoed those concerns, recommending the ban to prevent interference with concussion diagnoses, an area the league has prioritized for player safety. The committee stated that the masking of neurological signs could delay or obscure the identification of potentially serious injuries.

Players in the NFL and other sports like boxing have long used smelling salts, particularly as a quick stimulant before plays or rounds. Kittle admitted to using them before nearly every offensive drive, emphasizing their widespread use. Industry estimates suggest that more than 50% of NFL players relied on ammonia inhalants for a quick mental jolt.