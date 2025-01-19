The Miami Heat and Jimmy Butler still don't seem to be on the same page, even with him returning from his seven-game suspension. The Heat are still trying to find a trade for Butler before the trade deadline, according to Marc Stein.

“Butler is indeed an active member of the Heat once again, but league sources stress that Miami is determined to keep exploring trade possibilities between now and the Feb. 6 trade deadline amid real concerns that there is a considerable amount of season left to navigate to co-exist for two parties that would prefer an immediate separation,” Stein wrote.

“Assembling a palatable deal remains challenging in the extreme, but the Heat continue to leave the impression that they are serious about exploring every potential pathway to the presumed multiteam trade that would be required to find Butler a new home in the next 18 days,” Stein continued.

For Jimmy Butler, he requested a trade from the Heat weeks ago and shared that he wasn't happy being on the team. There were also multiple teams that he preferred, including the Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, and the Golden State Warriors. After their game against the Denver Nuggets, Butler spoke about the truth coming out soon with his beef with the Heat.

“That's what they had told me but it was a lot said by everybody except for me to tell you the truth,” Butler said. “So we'll let people keep talking like they know and everything like they have all the answers, and then sooner or later the whole truth will come out. Until then, we'll continue to let people talking. If I'm still here, I'll get out there and play.”

The one team that has stayed constant in trying to get Butler is the Suns, but there's no chance he can get there if they can't get Bradley Beal to waive his no-trade clause.