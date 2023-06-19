New York Knicks stud Josh Hart is pretty plugged in when it comes to NBA news on social media. As such, it comes as no surprise that he was one of the first players to react as soon as the bombshell trade between the Washington Wizards and the Phoenix Suns dropped. Hart's stunned reaction pretty much sums up how Wizards supporters must be feeling now that they're bidding farewell to Bradley Beal.

Josh Hart wasn't very happy about what the Wizards got in the Beal deal. The Knicks forward wasn't shy about speaking his truth on Twitter either:

They didn’t get a single 1st rd pick?? — Josh Hart (@joshhart) June 18, 2023

For the record, the Wizards got Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, a myriad of second-round picks, and pick swaps in exchange for their now-former cornerstone superstar. Bradley Beal isn't exactly a Top 5 player in the NBA right now, but he's probably worth more than what Washington got in the deal, right? I mean, Josh Hart hit the nail on the head here: not even a single first-round pick?

For what it's worth, the Wizards will reportedly get no less than SIX second-round picks from the Suns in exchange for Beal. They are also looking to flip Chris Paul by rerouting him in another trade or by expanding this current deal to add a third team. Either way, it's very much possible that Washington will be able to get more assets in exchange for CP3.

Nevertheless, it still doesn't take away from the fact that the Washington Wizards still do not get a solitary first-round pick for Beal.