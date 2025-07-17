New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart is in the middle of another great season. The two-time MVP made yet another All-Star team this season and was Napheesa Collier's first pick in the All-Star Draft. Before ending the first half of her season, Stewart and Puma released a teaser for her newest signature shoe. She and the brand collaborated with Harry Potter for her newest design.

Puma and Stewart posted about her newest shoe before the Liberty took on the Indiana Fever.

Whether you’re heading back to Hogwarts or hitting the hardwood –the spellbinding Stewie 4 and Harry Potter collab is coming soon. pic.twitter.com/FzLBY6ST0F — PUMA Basketball (@PUMAHoops) July 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Whether you’re heading back to Hogwarts or hitting the hardwood –the spellbinding Stewie 4 and Harry Potter collab is coming soon,” Puma said.

The Harry Potter collaboration is Stewart's fifth shoe and the first one connected to a different property. The Liberty's leader is one of the faces of the league alongside Collier and the young stars taking the league over. Her shoe line is one of the most popular when compared to her peers.

Stewart's success off the court is a result of another stellar season. After winning the WNBA championship over Collier and the Minnesota Lynx, she has put together another dominant campaign. Heading into their game against the Fever, the Liberty were tied for the second-best record in the league behind the Lynx.

Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu are both All-Stars for the third straight season. Even though the Liberty lost Jonquel Jones to injury earlier in the season, New York did not skip a beat. Despite sitting in second place, Stewart and her team are one of the favorites to win this year's title.

Stewart's newest collaboration represents a new step for WNBA players. While brands have collaborated with popular players for years, Stewart's newest shoe is one of the first to involve a different property.

The Liberty hope that her newest design give Stewart the magic she needs to lead them to back-to-back championships.