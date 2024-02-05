The two teams have reportedly had discussions surrounding the two forwards.

With the NBA trade deadline just 72 hours away, the Milwaukee Bucks and Dallas Mavericks have reportedly discussed a deal that would swap Bobby Portis and Grant Williams, according to NBA insider Marc Stein:

“The Bucks and Mavericks, league sources say, have held exploratory discussions on a trade that would swap Milwaukee's Bobby Portis Jr. and Dallas newcomer Grant Williams.

It is not yet known if the talks will progress to something more serious.

Williams' first season in Dallas has been undeniably disappointing, but his ability to guard a wide variety of players is said to intrigue Milwaukee, which is known to be searching for defensive upgrades.

As covered in Sunday's around-the-league notebook, Milwaukee is as eager to make a move this week as any team in the league in hopes of fortifying its four-man core of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez. But the Bucks’ ability to make a trade of consequence before Thursday's deadline likely depends on its willingness to part with Portis or Pat Connaughton, both members of their 2021 title team.”

For the Mavericks, Williams has struggled offensively, averaging 8.1 points on 41 percent shooting in nearly 27 minutes per game.

Portis has averaged 12.6 points and nearly seven rebounds for the Bucks.

In early December, Portis reportedly challenged his Bucks teammates and former head coach Adrian Griffin to show improvement after a tough loss to the Indiana Pacers that saw Milwaukee eliminated from the NBA In-Season Tournament.

The 2024 NBA trade deadline is Thursday, Feb. 8 at 12pm PST.