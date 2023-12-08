The Milwaukee Bucks' Bobby Portis spoke up after their NBA In-Season Tournament loss to the Indiana Pacers on Thursday.

Milwaukee Bucks veteran forward Bobby Portis didn't take losing to the Indiana Pacers in the NBA In-Season Tournament semifinals lightly. Portis urged head coach Adrian Griffin and his teammates to improve, per Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes.

“After the Milwaukee Bucks were eliminated from the NBA In-Season Tournament by the Indiana Pacers on Thursday, forward Bobby Portis passionately challenged head coach Adrian Griffin and teammates to be better, league sources tell Bleacher Report,” Haynes wrote on Thursday.

The Pacers outplayed the Bucks in the second half

The Bucks and Pacers were locked in a see-saw battle for most of the second half. Unfortunately, Milwaukee faltered and allowed Indy to score 37 points in the fourth quarter. The Pacers also had the edge on the boards, 51-46.

Adrian Griffin reminded his players about the importance of winning the rebounding battle after the game. However, Bobby Portis had other things on his mind.

“Portis, who scored four points on just five shots against Indiana in a near-season-low 18 minutes, quickly interjected and stressed how essential it is for Griffin to structure the offense down the stretch of games, sources said,” Haynes said.

Adrian Griffin listened to Bobby Portis' sentiments. The first-year Bucks head coach admitted he must improve his play-calling.

Portis, a nine-year veteran, felt Griffin didn't provide ample direction to the Bucks down the stretch. Milwaukee seemed disjoined in the end game. The Bucks turned the ball over with Khris Middleton acting as the ball carrier. The turnover resulted in a put-back by the Pacers' Buddy Hield on the other end.

Indy's Tyrese Haliburton made a three-pointer from the left wing to ice the game moments later. Bucks point guard Damian Lillard apparently took exception to Haliburton's Dame Time celly. The Pacers prevailed over the Bucks, 128-119.

The two teams will meet again in Milwaukee next Wednesday. Let's wait and see if the Bucks heed Bobby Portis' wise words.