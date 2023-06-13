The Milwaukee Bucks may still be reeling from the embarrassing way they exited the 2023 NBA playoffs (to a full-blown choke job against the Miami Heat), but it's not like they need to make wholesale changes to compete for a championship next season. If the Bucks decide to run it back, they should still be among the best teams in the league — especially with Giannis Antetokounmpo still at his peak. However, running it back may come at a huge cost, as Brook Lopez, who arguably had his best all-around professional season at age 34, will be hitting unrestricted free agency.

In fact, the Houston Rockets, a team flush with cap space, are already signaling their intent to sign the rim-protecting, sweet-shooting big man. The Rockets may have Alperen Sengun, but adding Lopez should help bolster their defense as well as help space the floor for the likes of Jalen Green, Kevin Porter Jr., and for whomever the Rockets take with the fourth pick of the 2023 NBA Draft.

But the Bucks may not let the veteran center go. As Kelly Iko of The Athletic said in an appearance on The HoopsHype Podcast with Michael Scotto, acquiring Brook Lopez may be nothing but a “pipe dream” for the Rockets given the Bucks' intention to re-sign him.

“I think it’s closer to a pipe dream because the Bucks have expressed an intent to re-sign him. He makes a lot of sense for that core. The Rockets understand this reality. Houston may not be the most attractive place for Brook if he’s trying to compare the level of contention and long-term security,” Iko said.

Re-signing with the Bucks is certainly the most logical move for Brook Lopez given where he is at this point of his career. Lopez, despite not having the quickest of feet, flourishes in the Bucks' system thanks in no small part to Jrue Holiday's glue-like ability to stick to ballhandlers on the perimeter as well as Giannis Antetokounmpo's stifling backline defense.

Lopez may find himself exposed in the wrong system, and the Rockets certainly don't have the personnel to match what the Bucks are doing on that end of the floor. The 35-year old center could also make the most money should he stay in Wisconsin. Thus, staying is the most reasonable decision.