The 3-and-D veteran is a hot commodity in the trade market.

trade Royce O'Neale is reportedly on the trade block for the Brooklyn Nets and a number of contenders are reportedly interested in acquiring the veteran forward ahead of the 2024 NBA trade deadline. According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns are among the two teams looking to trade for the 3-and-D wing.

“It looks likely that Royce O'Neale's time with the Brooklyn Nets is coming to an end,” Siegel reported. “The Cleveland Cavaliers, Phoenix Suns, Minnesota Timberwolves, Milwaukee Bucks, and Sacramento Kings are among those interested in the veteran forward.”

Royce O'Neale is in the final year of his current deal and is earning $9.5 million this season, which makes him an attainable trade target for capped teams like the Bucks and Suns. Both Milwaukee and Phoenix don't have much draft capital either, but they could get away with trading a second-rounder or two to acquire O'Neale, who is on an expiring deal.

O'Neale has established himself as one of the better floor-spacing defenders in the league. The vet would be a terrific target for any playoff contender in need of wing depth.

O'Neale spent most of his career on a Utah Jazz team that peaked as the No. 1 seed in the West back in the 2020-21 NBA season. The 6-foot-4 forward played a huge role on those Jazz squads as their primary point-of-attack defender. In the 2022 offseason, the Jazz traded him to the Nets during the summer firesale that also saw them trade Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell.

O'Neale has started in six of 45 appearances for the Nets this season. On the year, he is averaging 7.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.9 assists, while shooting 38.6 percent from the field and 36.2 percent from the field.