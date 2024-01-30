This would be ideal for Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee Bucks recently fired first-time coach Adrian Griffin and tapped on veteran coach Doc Rivers as his replacement to man the sidelines for this Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard-led team. The coaching swap likely signals the Bucks are gearing up for changes ahead of the second half of the season. As constructed, this Milwaukee roster is still not a finished product. The Bucks front office is still looking to make some moves ahead of the 2024 NBA trade deadline to address some of the team's glaring weaknesses.

Perhaps the biggest of them all is their defense, which has seen a massive drop-off from a season ago. Milwaukee finished the 2022-23 season with the No. 4 defensive rating in the NBA. They have fallen to 19th this season so far.

A lot of Milwaukee's issues defensively stem from their lack of a legitimate point-of-attack defender. The Bucks pretty much gutted every ounce of perimeter defense on their roster when they swapped Jrue Holiday for Damian Lillard. But not only did they lose an All-Defensive guard in the process, but they also lost Grayson Allen, Jevon Carter, and Wesley Matthews. In one go, the Bucks lost their top four perimeter defenders.

Now, the Bucks are relying on a starting backcourt of Lillard and Malik Beasley to be their first line of defense. Bucks GM Jon Horst will look to make a move within the next couple of weeks to bring the defensive upgrade the Bucks need to make their path to a championship much easier. With that said, let's lay out the Milwaukee Bucks' dream scenario ahead of the 2024 NBA trade deadline.

Bucks' pipe dream scenario: trade for Alex Caruso

Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso is perhaps the most ideal trade target for the Milwaukee Bucks. He would be the perfect backcourt partner to slot alongside Damian Lillard. He also wouldn't cost much salary-wise since he is earning just $9.5 million this season. His deal makes him one of the most valuable assets in the NBA. As mentioned, the Bucks are missing a legitimate POA defender who can take on the opposing team's top offensive perimeter player. Caruso might be the missing piece they need to address their defensive deficiencies.

A lot of Milwaukee's issues defensively stem from their weak first line of defense. Caruso would instantly give the Bucks defense more resistance on the perimeter. Likewise, the Bucks are also one of the worst teams in forcing turnovers. With his energy and hustle, Caruso's presence could force more giveaways and help Milwaukee get into transition, where both Lillard and Antetokounmpo thrive.

Caruso has also become an improved three-point shooter. Entering the season as a career 36.5 percent shooter from downtown, the 6-foot-5 guard is connecting on 41.5 percent of his triples this season on a career-high 4.4 attempts per game. Given the attention Antetokounmpo and Lillard get, he would also thrive from getting many wide open looks in Milwaukee's No. 3 ranked offense.

However, the Bulls reportedly have no intentions to part ways with Caruso. And even if they did, the Bucks likely don't have the assets to pull off a trade for the All-Defensive shooting guard. Chicago is reportedly seeking two first-round picks in a Caruso deal and right now, the Bucks don't have any first-rounders they can include in a trade. The best they could do is include youngsters MarJon Beauchamp and Andre Jackson Jr., which likely wouldn't suffice the Bulls' asking price.

This is why the Bucks could go after a more realistic trade scenario that could be more attainable.

Bucks' more realistic dream scenario: trade for Royce O'Neale

The Bucks, or any other team given Chicago's stance, are likely not going to land Alex Caruso ahead of the NBA trade deadline this season. With that, Milwaukee should focus on trying to acquire Royce O'Neale from the Brooklyn Nets.

O'Neale isn't the All-Defensive stalwart that Caruso is. Nonetheless, he is a viable option to fortify the Bucks' perimeter defense. He is a rugged and pesky defender who possesses great size. O'Neale has helped anchor a top-tier defense in the NBA when he served as the Utah Jazz's primary point-of-attack defender that had a Defensive Player of the Year caliber center in Rudy Gobert manning the paint. He should have no trouble replicating that role beside Brook Lopez and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Though Caruso is shooting at a better clip from beyond the arc this season, O'Neale is a better career three-point shooter than the Bulls guard.

Milwaukee will likely have a better shot at putting together a workable package for Brooklyn. A Pat Connaughton plus second round picks offer could get the Nets to agree on a trade for O'Neale.