Rumors continue to swirl with the NBA trade deadline just about a week away.

There is always a constant stream of hearsay around the time of the NBA trade deadline. Did you ever play the game called “telephone” as a kid where you attempted to relay a message from the start of the line all the way to the back of the line? Think of that, but pertaining to the trade deadline and all 30 teams around the league. For teams like the Golden State Warriors, the uncertainty of what the future holds plays a major factor in what they tell teams right now. Given their position as a struggling team in the Western Conference that wants to still compete for a championship, the Warriors are left with little time to play the game of telephone with the other teams in this league.

When the Warriors traded for Chris Paul this past offseason, shipping Jordan Poole and other assets to the Washington Wizards, general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. and Golden State's leadership saw an opportunity to remain on their championship path while also addressing their future financial situation. The fact of the matter is that cutting long-term costs outside of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson became a primary goal during the summer for the Warriors, a goal that aligned with Paul's incoming contract.

By acquiring Paul, the Warriors opened up short-term flexibility for themselves in the sense that the veteran point guard's contract could easily be flipped at the trade deadline. Although Paul's leadership and skill fit what the Warriors were wanting on their bench, his contract slot is currently being evaluated on the trade market by Warriors brass, league sources told ClutchPoints. The same can be said about Andrew Wiggins, who has had his worst season with Golden State since joining the organization at the trade deadline in 2020. The Warriors, sources said, are rapidly evaluating all of the options they have pertaining to the futures of Paul and Wiggins on the trade market.

This has been the case for the Warriors over the last few weeks, even prior to Green's return from suspension on January 15. Golden State has a clear need to improve defensively and add viable secondary talents around their veteran core. Yet very little value has presented itself to the Warriors ahead of the trade deadline, leading to questions about whether they would be willing to sacrifice more value than just Paul and Wiggins in attempts to upgrade their roster. While all options are on the table for the Warriors at this point, the front office and ownership have no interest in trading away third-year forward Jonathan Kuminga, sources said.

Should Golden State hold off on making a move at the NBA trade deadline, keeping Paul and Wiggins on the roster, this organization will enter the offseason with major decisions to be made, regardless of whether they wind up making the playoffs or not.

Thompson is going to be entering unrestricted free agency and will be seeking a lucrative contract like the extensions Curry and Green recently received. Head coach Steve Kerr will also be a free agent with his contract expiring. There is no telling as to what the future holds for Kerr with his negotiations stalling out, but it is hard to imagine Curry and the other Warriors veterans wanting to see a change on the sidelines. Wiggins would obviously be the biggest question mark of them all for this team, especially with a potential extension for Kuminga on the horizon.

Warriors trade deadline options

Pertaining to the NBA trade deadline at hand and what options the Warriors currently have, Bruce Brown is on the Warriors' radar, sources said. Brown, who was traded from the Indiana Pacers to the Toronto Raptors in a package for All-Star Pascal Siakam, finds himself as one of the better players on the market this season. The Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks have been two teams in contact with the Raptors in recent weeks regarding Brown, sources said. An instrumental part of the Denver Nuggets' championship run a season ago, Brown is a utility player who can wear many different hats for his team.

Defensively, Brown is a really strong player who can guard numerous positions as well. Although undersized, this is what makes him an intriguing fit for a team like the Warriors, who need toughness and tenacity on defense from their secondary talents. The interesting part about pursuing a trade for Brown is that he can only be dealt by himself ahead of the deadline. The Raptors can't aggregate his salary with others.

This would put the Warriors in a small bind. The Raptors have a few other players in Gary Trent Jr. and Otto Porter Jr. who would make sense as additional assets for Golden State to bring back in a trade, including Brown. Then again, the Raptors have made it clear that they want at least one first-round pick for Brown, as well as additional talent. The only path the Warriors could take in terms of pursuing Brown is a two-part trade that would actually be two separate transactions.

In addition to completing a deal for Brown involving Wiggins, the Warriors would have to get their added compensation from the Raptors in a second trade involving Paul's contract, possibly Dario Saric, and maybe even Moses Moody as well. At this point, there are a ton of moving pieces — too many to believe that this would actually be a viable scenario for the Warriors despite contracts between the two teams aligning.

The key element of the trade deadline for the Warriors is Wiggins. Will the team give up on the former first overall pick, who proved to be a difference-maker in their 2022 championship run, or will Golden State give him a chance to earn his stripes back through the remainder of the 2023-24 season? There is no market for Wiggins right now, meaning that the Warriors wouldn't be getting the return they need at this point in the season unless they were to pull off some magical multi-team trade.

Zach LaVine, Dejounte Murray, Dorian Finney-Smith, and P.J. Washington are all intriguing names for the Warriors to consider. However, sources said there is no traction on any deals at this time. At this point, the Warriors holding off and waiting to make a move until the offseason, where they could potentially capture more value, is becoming a very believable scenario.

Latest on Dejounte Murray, Lakers trade talks

No team has been involved in trade discussions for Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray more than the Los Angeles Lakers. General manager Rob Pelinka and the Lakers front office have been extremely involved in trade chatter around the league in recent weeks, marking Murray as their top target a few weeks ago. The premier guard on the trade market this season, Murray has held a firm asking price from the Hawks: two first-round picks and a key talent who can fit in alongside Trae Young.

To this point, no team, including the Lakers, has been willing to meet the asking price laid out by Atlanta. Murray, who has drawn interest from the Knicks, Detroit Pistons, and Milwaukee Bucks in addition to the Lakers, may not even be dealt over the course of the next week. The 27-year-old is under contract long-term, meaning Atlanta shouldn't have a rush to trade him now compared to the offseason. Recent reports from NBA insider Marc Stein also suggest that Hawks head coach Quin Snyder is fond of Murray and has been advocating for the team to hold onto him.

The Lakers have already submitted an offer for the two-way guard, a deal that includes the likes of D'Angelo Russell, rookie Jalen Hood-Schifino, and draft compensation, league sources confirmed to ClutchPoints. This package was first reported by The Athletic's Jovan Buha. In search of more value, the offer was rapidly turned down by the Hawks, especially since they don't want Russell in any deal for Murray.

Over the course of the last week, there have been no new developments regarding Murray, the Hawks, or the Lakers. However, many around the league still view Los Angeles as the top team pursuing Murray. As far as recent play from the Lakers, they may not have a need to trade Russell anymore given his recent performances.

The idea that the Lakers are reconsidering if a trade for Murray involving Russell and additional future assets would make a difference in their current playoff push is very real. Russell has arguably been the Lakers' best player over the course of the last week or so. Regarding initial talks between the two sides, the Lakers did not make much of an effort to try and advance said trade talks pertaining to Murray when the Hawks were unwilling to accept Russell in a deal. Los Angeles, sources said, never made an effort to seek a third team to try and facilitate this trade two weeks ago.

Outside of Los Angeles, teams have continued to discuss options with the Hawks below their asking price of two first-round picks for Murray. The Bucks have no first-round picks to offer up in a potential trade, and the Knicks, sources said, have been unwilling to offer more than one outright first-round pick to the Hawks. New York and Atlanta have not recently discussed a potential trade.

There are even more questions about the Hawks than what they could potentially do with Murray. While there have been some teams reaching out to the Hawks to inquire about veteran center Clint Capela, nobody has been willing to offer up a first-round pick for him to this point. Set to make $22 million next season in the final year of his contract, Capela's value is being viewed in the range of an expiring contract and multiple second-round picks, sources said. The Hawks are open to moving Capela in order to grant Onyeka Okongwu and Jalen Johnson full control of the team's frontcourt.

The Lakers, who have made it clear that Austin Reaves is off limits in trade chatter, are pressed in terms of what they can give up at the NBA trade deadline to try and improve their roster. Gabe Vincent and his three-year contract hold little to no value right now, seeing as the 27-year-old guard has only played in five games due to a knee injury, and Rui Hachimura is a player the Lakers would prefer to keep. It remains a possibility that the Lakers could pivot off of Murray, instead targeting experienced, veteran players in the final year of their contracts. Tyus Jones, Spencer Dinwiddie, and Gary Trent Jr. all fit this description.

Knicks' hand being forced amid Julius Randle's injury?

Since trading for OG Anunoby, the Knicks have emerged as one of the better teams in the league. New York has posted a 13-2 record in the month of January, rising up the Eastern Conference standings and pulling within two games of the Milwaukee Bucks for the 2-seed in the conference. Nonetheless, a level of concern now shrouds this organization, with Julius Randle suffering a dislocated right shoulder.

Randle is going to miss a chunk of time, likely a few weeks, as a result of his shoulder injury. A timeline for his recovery has not yet been given by the Knicks. Although the belief around the league is that the two-time All-Star will miss a minimum of four weeks, putting the Knicks up against the wall at the worst time possible right ahead of the trade deadline.

After trading for Anunoby, the Knicks have remained eager to make another move, realizing that their path to compete for a spot in the Eastern Conference Finals this season is open. This is the main reason why the Knicks are interested in moving former first-round pick Quentin Grimes in a package that also includes veteran Evan Fournier and draft compensation. Out of all the teams in the league, New York is in one of the best positions to make another upgrade ahead of next Thursday's trade deadline as a result of their future draft picks and Fournier's $18.8 million contract.

Fournier has a $19 million team option on his contract for next season, which would give any team that houses him the ability to instantly free up cap space. There is also the possibility of a team taking on Fournier's contract for salary-matching purposes in yet another trade down the road. Whatever the case may be, the Knicks understand the value they have to barter with, hence why they have remained aggressive, assessing all of the players who are being brought up at the NBA trade deadline.

While there is always the chance that the Knicks swoop in and land either Murray or Capela from the Hawks, both of these scenarios seem a little too far gone at this point. On the flip side, Wizards center Daniel Gafford and Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson are the two notable names linked to the Knicks over the last week, sources said. Clarkson has been on the Knicks' radar since they traded Immanuel Quickley to the Raptors for Anunoby, sources said, and Gafford has emerged as one of the better frontcourt players available in trade discussions.

The Jazz have been fielding offers for many players on their roster leading up to the trade deadline, Clarkson included. After working their way back to a 24-24 record on the season, there is no telling what direction Utah will go in. With this said, the Jazz are wanting at least one first-round pick of value in a potential trade for Clarkson, sources said. It remains a very real possibility that the Jazz hold onto Clarkson through the trade deadline, despite the organization wanting to see the continued growth of rookie guard Keyonte George.

As for Gafford and the Wizards, this is an organization that wants to obtain draft picks and youthful talents in any potential trade they make. The emergence of Marvin Bagley III since joining Washington has shed more light on the possibility of the Wizards parting ways with Gafford via trade. The opportunity to capitalize on Gafford's value now, seeing as he doesn't present much upside outside of the paint on offense, would be advantageous to the Wizards, who are currently at the start of their rebuilding process.

There are conflicting thoughts around the league pertaining to the Wizards. Some believe that Washington is less strict than many tend to believe, willing to surrender any of their players in a trade that would net them first-round value and youthful talents. Then, there is the majority of the league that believes the Wizards don't have any intentions of trading away Kyle Kuzma or Tyus Jones, their two prominent trade assets. The expectation is that Jones would only be on the move if the Wizards were to receive a valuable first-round pick as well as a player still on their rookie contract. Set to become an unrestricted free agent in the offseason, Jones is a player the Wizards have shown interest in re-signing, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto.

One thing that everyone knows about Washington is that they are open for business and willing to at least discuss any player in trade talks other than rookie Bilal Coulibaly. Even though it appears unlikely that Kuzma would be dealt, Gafford is certainly available. On a favorable contract for the next couple of seasons, the 25-year-old center could be the perfect fit in New York, with Mitchell Robinson sidelined again and Isaiah Hartenstein set to hit free agency in the summer.

While unlikely to happen, keep an eye on a team like the Knicks inquiring about Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington's availability. The Knicks and Hornets have done business with one another in the past, and Washington could make a lot of sense for New York now that Randle is sidelined indefinitely. Given his two-way abilities and contract, Washington is a very interesting player that could fill the gaps in the Knicks' playoff pursuit this season while also giving them options in the offseason.

Other notes and rumors around the NBA

Brooklyn Nets – It looks likely that Royce O'Neale's time with the Brooklyn Nets is coming to an end. The Cleveland Cavaliers, Phoenix Suns, Minnesota Timberwolves, Milwaukee Bucks, and Sacramento Kings are among those interested in the veteran forward.

Charlotte Hornets – P.J. Washington is drawing interest around the league as a key secondary talent who can still grow on both sides of the court for a contending team. The Dallas Mavericks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Kings, and Cavaliers are possible landing spots for Washington mentioned by league personnel. At this time, the Hornets appear to be more motivated to find trade opportunities for Kyle Lowry and Gordon Hayward.

Cleveland Cavaliers – As stated in last week's trade deadline intel story, the Cavaliers have zero interest in trading Jarrett Allen at this moment, league sources told ClutchPoints. The Cavs are still evaluating their options to potentially add a two-way wing. While willing to discuss Caris LeVert in scenarios for a significant wing upgrade, it looks more unlikely than likely that this will occur. Keep an eye on Dean Wade's $5.7 million-dollar contract being packaged ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

Houston Rockets – The Houston Rockets are expected to address their frontcourt ahead of the trade deadline, utilizing Victor Oladipo's expiring contract in the process. The team has sent mixed signals to their rivals on whether or not they would be willing to part ways with Jae'Sean Tate ahead of the trade deadline, sources said.

Indiana Pacers – Just to clarify a recent report that was aggregated incorrectly: The Indiana Pacers have discussed scenarios in which they could add more talent after acquiring Pascal Siakam. These conversations were held right after the team acquired Siakam and involved the likes of Buddy Hield, Obi Toppin and Jalen Smith, three players that the organization would be open to trading if the path to bringing in another difference maker presented itself, sources said. However, this does not mean that the Pacers are operating with the mindset of each player being on the open market and up for grabs. Indiana would simply be open to the notion of moving said players if the right upgrade presented itself over the course of the next week. The Pacers are still evaluating the trade market and ways to improve their playoff outlook.

Minnesota Timberwolves – Hawks veteran Bogdan Bogdanovic has drawn attention from the Minnesota Timberwolves in recent weeks, sources said. However, Minnesota's cap situation and Bogdanovic's contract do not line up well. In attempts to upgrade their roster, the Timberwolves have shown a level of willingness to discuss Kyle Anderson's future, seeing as he is in the final year of his contract.

Orlando Magic – Rumors surrounding the Orlando Magic ahead of the trade deadline suggest that they have no intentions of moving Jalen Suggs. Wendell Carter Jr. has gained the most attention out of any player on the Magic's roster, given his team-friendly contract. Rival executives in the Eastern Conference are under the impression that Orlando will be looking to add an experienced secondary talent next to Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.

Philadelphia 76ers – Kyle Lowry is much more likely to be bought out of his contract with the Hornets than traded again ahead of the deadline due to no team wanting to adjust for his near $30 million contract, sources said. Many executives around the league believe that Lowry wants to reunite with Nick Nurse and return home to play for the Philadelphia 76ers. It is also worth mentioning that the Sixers have given indications that they won't be making a huge move at the trade deadline, instead saving their pending cap space and flexibility.

Phoenix Suns – Hornets forward Miles Bridges appears to be at the forefront of the Phoenix Suns' wishlist ahead of the trade deadline. The Suns are interested in the production they can receive from Bridges in their efforts to win a championship this season. Gerald Bourguet of PHNX Sports was the first to report on the Suns' interest in Bridges.

San Antonio Spurs – The San Antonio Spurs interest in trading Keldon Johnson was “overstated,” league sources told ClutchPoints. Johnson remains a core part of what the Spurs are doing despite being moved to a sixth-man role on the bench. Next to Victor Wembanyama, Johnson is viewed as one of their top young talents. It would take a lot for San Antonio to give him up over the course of the next week.