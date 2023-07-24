Boston Celtics forward Blake Griffin provided a veteran presence off the bench last year, yet there's no guarantee he'll be back in Beantown this season.

According to Brian Robb of MassLive, there's been little talk of a new deal for the unrestricted free agent. Instead, the six-time All-Star could be headed to another team in the 16th season of his career.

“It’s been eerily quiet on the Blake Griffin front since the season ended,” Robb wrote. “Brad Stevens made no mention of him in any of his press conferences and that could be a signal the team is moving on.”

As of now, the C's have one open roster spot, but they could create more room by waiving someone near the end of the rotation. Griffin is a vocal veteran with plenty of experience as a rebounder and a gritty defender, and while his numbers last season weren't remarkable, he became a fan favorite for his passion and occasional ability to turn back the clock.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

One of my favorite plays of the year watching Blake Griffin show he still got it pic.twitter.com/Z7ILEy3W13 — CelticsWRLD (@CelticsWRLD17) July 24, 2023

The 34-year-old has been through a lot in his career, as he's suffered multiple knee injuries that hindered his meteoric rise. He's far from his prime, yet after losing key defensive guys like Marcus Smart and Grant Williams, Griffin's return would be a welcome sight for many Celtics fans. It doesn't seem likely that he'll be back in green next year, but it can't be completely ruled out yet.

“For now, the Celtics may want the roster flexibility to consider other additions knowing that Griffin is available as a backup plan for another true big,” Robb wrote. “The team probably isn’t ready to commit guaranteed money to him though until other alternatives are ruled out.”

Wherever Griffin ends up next year, hopefully he'll be able to compete for his first NBA championship and end his impressive career on a high note.