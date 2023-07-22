The Boston Celtics have been one of the busiest teams in the 2023 NBA offseason. Even with the slew of moves they completed, the biggest one is still not done as Jaylen Brown has not signed his supermax extension with the Celtics. The hope is for him to be locked up by the end of this month, or there might be a possible trade looming that is not being publicized in the media.

Aside from the Brown extension, Boston was busy retooling their roster as one of the biggest acquisitions in the offseason was Kristaps Porzingis headed to Beantown. By adding Porzingis, the Celtics needed to let go of two rough riders in Marcus Smart and Grant Williams, so they'll have a vastly new look next season. The depth chart will still be an experiment for Boston, but they are a few gaping holes they must address before the stretch run.

Losing Smart means they do not have a traditional playmaker on their squad. Derrick White or Malcolm Brogdon will alternate at that role, but it remains to be seen if it will be effective, especially with their issues in clutch time execution. The wing position is also depleted after Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, so Brad Stevens still has work to do.

Here is one trade the Celtics must get done.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Alex Caruso for a package centered around Payton Pritchard

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

There have been rumblings of Zach LaVine being available in trade talks, so there is a plausible chance that the Chicago Bulls may begin the rebuilding phase. DeMar DeRozan will also be available in the market, but the best fit for the Boston Celtics is their defensive stopper and Swiss Army knife, Alex Caruso.

The Celtics have the nucleus of their roster set, and Caruso is the perfect piece that will complete the puzzle. There have been Boston fans desiring for the front office to acquire him last year, but Chicago has not been making him available. That can possibly change before training camp, and Boston must be quick to pounce on the rare opportunity.

Caruso will come off the bench behind Tatum and Brown, but there will be contests wherein he will be in the closing lineup of head coach Joe Mazzulla. With Smart being paid close to $20 million, Caruso will be able to replicate his contributions even if they will only pay him less than $10 million. With the playoff and championship experience, he knows how to mesh in a group that is focused on winning the chip every season.

The ball does not need to be in Caruso's hands for him to be effective. His primary role will be on defense, which is crucial for Boston because their defensive numbers plummeted ever since the departure of Ime Udoka. Caruso is one of the best on-ball defenders in the league, so the perimeter defense of Tatum, Brown, White, and Caruso will be a headache for any team.

Caruso has two more seasons on his contract, so the gamble will be worth it even if he leaves in 2025. On the offensive end of the floor, he is an incredible cutter and high IQ off-ball mover, which are underrated attributes that are effective for a star-studded squad. When the defense schemes are focused on the main guys, role players like Caruso can manufacture 8-10 points a night by just utilizing their tremendous basketball IQ.

Caruso has improved his three-point shooting, so he can hit those timely corner bombs as well. More importantly, it is his demeanor and attitude that separates him from the rest of the trade candidates, so Boston must heavily pursue him at this juncture of the offseason.