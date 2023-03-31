A fight nearly broke out between Boston Celtics veteran Blake Griffin and Milwaukee Bucks forward thanasis antetokounmpo, however, a beatdown had already occurred during the game.

The Celtics annihilated the Bucks in a 140-99 blowout, so when Griffin and Antetokounmpo went head-to-head in the fourth quarter the competition was in garbage time. Antetokounmpo took exception to a hard foul by Griffin and responded with an unexpected headbutt.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo headbutted Blake Griffin after the hard foul 😳 Thanasis was ejected from Bucks-Celtics.pic.twitter.com/ViCSSxOSjh — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 31, 2023

Instead of escalating the altercation, Griffin completely laughed it off. In fact, he even stole a facial mask from Celtics star Jaylen Brown:

Blake Griffin trying on Jaylen Brown’s mask after getting head-butted by Thanasis Antetokounmpo pic.twitter.com/V3dgEr1iz1 — Jack Simone (@JackSimoneNBA) March 31, 2023

Of course, it’s easy to laugh a tussle off when your team totally dominated the game. The matchup between the Bucks and the Celtics was close for a bit in the first quarter, but the deadly combination of Brown and Jayson Tatum flamed Milwaukee. The All-Star duo combined for 70 points through three quarters before the Bucks finally called it quits for the night.

Boston’s total control of the game was likely the only reason Thanasis entered the game, as he averages just 4.1 minutes per game. He put up one point before getting ejected for his ill-advised headbutt.

As for his brother, Giannis Antetokounmpo struggled as well. While he still put up 24 points and seven rebounds in the losing effort, he had a brutal plus-minus rating of -32. Boston’s defense threw the former Finals MVP completely off his game, as the “Greek Freak” forced tough shots and failed to connect on any of his five 3-pointers.

Despite the abysmal showing from the Antetokounmpo brothers, the Bucks are still in first in the Eastern Conference. Following this win, the Celtics are now two games behind Milwaukee in the standings. Although they won’t realistically catch the Bucks, this win certainly sent them a message.