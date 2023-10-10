The NBA's general managers have spoken: the Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics are title favorites ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Each year, GMs across the league anonymously answer 50 questions about the new season. And before the 2023-24 campaign officially begins on Tuesday, October 24, the league's most knowledgeable officials predicted that either the Nuggets or Celtics will win the NBA Finals.

The Nuggets, who are currently the reigning champs, received 33% of the votes. Similarly, the Celtics also received 33% of the votes after their trades for All-Stars Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday.

Next in line are the Milwaukee Bucks, who won 23% of the vote and are the title favorites in Las Vegas, according to Bet MGM. The new-look Phoenix Suns and rejuvenated Los Angeles Clippers rounded out the poll with 7% of the votes for the former and 3% for the latter.

While GMs certainly know the NBA, it's worth noting that they were wrong last season. In fact, they made the Bucks favorites with 43% of the votes, and they didn't even escape the first round of the playoffs. The eventual champions didn't receive any votes and weren't even predicted as a top-three seed in the Western Conference.

This season, the GMs are taking Denver seriously. Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic is the overwhelming favorite to win again and was named the best center in the league by a wide margin (93%). Front office executives took the offseason into account as well, as the Celtics and Bucks were said to make the best offseason moves—explaining why they're both predicted contenders to win it all.

At the end of the day though, it's hard to say who's primed to win it all. There's incredible quality within the league this season, as no previous contender truly dropped off.

Boston, Milwaukee, and even Miami and Philadelphia all look similar if not better, and in the West the same can be said for Denver, Phoenix, Golden State, Memphis, and both Los Angeles teams.

Regardless of the differing survey opinions, it seems undisputed that NBA fans are in for a great season.