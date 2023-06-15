There are always trade talks and rumors going on, yet most signs point to the 2023 offseason being busy for the Boston Celtics.

Following a disappointing finish in the Eastern Conference Finals, the C's are looking to retool their roster in order to get over the hump and capture an 18th championship. According to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer, the Green Team could make some moves this offseason and maybe trade away forward Grant Williams.

“Sources say the Celtics are exploring ways to bolster the roster,” he said. “Whether it's a sign-and-trade involving Grant Williams during free agency or something consolidating their plethora of guards.”

Although the C's might not acquire a big name like Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal, they could make multiple smaller moves to get closer to a title. Shipping off point guard Payton Pritchard is probably going to be one of those roster changes, as the 25-year-old has expressed interest in a change of scenery.

Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens is reportedly on the phone already. Whether he's dealing Boston's second-round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft or shaking up the current roster, Stevens likely won't be idle this offseason.

Trades aside, the most significant possible move on the Celtics' horizon revolves around star guard Jaylen Brown. The 26-year-old is eligible for a super-max contract and could be set for a major payday, yet if he doesn't work out an extension this offseason he'll be a free agent next summer. If the Celtics can't get a deal done in the coming months, Brown's future in Boston could be dicey.

For now, though, Stevens sounds eager to build around the current core and keep Brown and Jayson Tatum together. Whether or not that happens will become clear this offseason.