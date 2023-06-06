In the wake of their season-ending Game 7 loss to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals, the Boston Celtics have been the subject of many rumblings relating to their plans to shakeup and retool their talent pool in an effort to better their odds of achieving greater success as soon as next season.

Most recently, the news that has caught the attention of the franchise's faithful followers is the report that third-year guard Payton Pritchard desires a trade out of Beantown, as per The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Though the 25-year-old may not be a true household name outside of the New England area, should the Celtics grant him his wish of being dealt, there are expected to be several different organizations that will inquire about his services.

One anonymous NBA GM told Heavy Sports NBA insider Sean Deveney that the Portland Trail Blazers and Utah Jazz could be the two organizations that may covet the likes of Pritchard the most.

“Utah is the team that would stand out just because Danny (Ainge) loves him, he picked him. That would probably take (Danilo) Gallinari’s deal to make it work, because the Celtics would take back Kelly Olynyk, you’d have to think. They’d probably want a pick from Utah in that kind of deal and that is where things would get sticky—you’d probably need a third team to get that going. But the Jazz are definitely on the look for a young point guard and he’d be on their list. Portland is another one, especially if they make a move on (Damian) Lillard. A good shooter who can organize the team would be the right fit there, and the Blazers are looking to add that kind of player, a guy who can shoot and play either guard spot,” the executive told Deveney.

Despite Pritchard's trade request, the executive would go on to mention that the Celtics by no means feel as though they have to adhere to his demands right away. In fact, they insinuated that it may be best from a value perspective for Brad Stevens and company to wait on striking such a deal.

“The way things have worked recently is you find that teams do not want to trade guys on their rookie contracts because you’re going to get more value by trading him after he gets that big contract bump. So they’re not going to be in a hurry to move him just to move him because they can do better by waiting,” the executive said.

For his career, the Celtics guard finds himself sporting averages of 20.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 5.4 rebounds per 100 possessions while shooting an efficient 40.0% from deep.