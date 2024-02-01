All it took was a loss to the Wizards.

After a disappointing finish to the 2022-23 season, the Boston Celtics made major changes. In late June, they completed a massive three-team trade that sent away team leader Marcus Smart and brought in star center Kristaps Porzingis.

Although this big move shocked many Boston fans, Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens had his eye on Porzingis way before the offseason. On March 28th, the C's visited the Washington Wizards with Stevens in attendance. Boston was fighting for a chance at the No. 1 seed heading into the postseason while the Wizards were out of the playoff picture.

Despite the circumstances, the Wizards dominated and won 130-111. Porzingis was fantastic in the upset victory, contributing 32 points, 13 rebounds, and six assists in just 34 minutes of play. Stevens didn't forget this performance, especially when the offseason rolled around, per ESPN senior writer Ramona Shelburne.

“Unfortunately, or fortunately, I don't know how you would want to put it. I was at the game last year, on the road with our team, when we got drummed in Washington,” Stevens remembered. “[Porzingis] was a big reason for it. … Seeing that in person had an impact.”

3/28/23 #Celtics 111 vs #Wizards 130:

Kristaps Porzingis scored 32 points on 14-of-21 FG & made 3-of-5 from deep while adding 13 rebounds & 6 assists on only one personal foul. He scored 20 in the first half. pic.twitter.com/RXkUYrJHeR — The Celtics Files (@CelticsFiles) June 24, 2023

Watching Porzingis space the floor and torch the C's at every spot on the floor made an impression on Stevens. At first, he tried to trade reigning Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon for Porzingis. But, when that trade fell through due to injury complications, he shipped off Smart, who was then Boston's longest-tenured player.

It's a new era in Beantown, yet it's still led by stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. With Porzingis, as well as new arrival Jrue Holiday and reliable guard Derrick White, the Celtics have a fearsome starting five. This talented lineup is one of the main reasons Boston is an NBA-best 37-11 overall and in first place in the Eastern Conference.

Porzingis and company will look to improve upon Boston's stellar record on Thursday night against the rival Los Angeles Lakers. After that, the Celtics will host the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday afternoon. Even though he likely won't play, this will be Smart's first time at TD Garden not donning the Celtics' green and white.