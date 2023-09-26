Boston Celtics fans should not get their hopes up about the team potentially acquiring Damian Lillard via trade from the Portland Trail Blazers. Although the possibility has been mentioned at times, it is unlikely to occur. League sources told Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints that Boston hasn't offered a “real proposal” yet despite reportedly inquiring about Lillard.

Siegel notes Malcom Brogdon, Robert Williams III, Derrick White, and Al Horford as possible trade candidates. Since the Celtics are unlikely to trade any of their stars, one has to wonder whether these four players would be enough to entice Portland. Picks would obviously need to be involved.

Celtics unlikely to trade for Damian Lillard

In the end, the Celtics could shock the NBA world and pull off a Damian Lillard trade still. They have been so close to winning over the past few seasons it's possible Boston is willing to run it back with their current roster. The addition of Kristaps Porzingis already improved their championship odds anyway.

The Celtics were upset by the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals this past season. Boston simply fell apart, but many believe they had more talent and should have won. For the Celtics, it all comes down to staying aggressive and hungry in the playoffs. Their roster is unquestionably good enough to clinch an NBA Finals berth, especially with superstars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown leading the charge.

A Lillard trade still seems likely to happen at some point. The Heat are his preferred destination, but Toronto Raptors rumors have picked up steam in recent weeks. There's a decent chance Lillard ends up joining an Eastern Conference team which wouldn't be ideal for Boston.

Nevertheless, as aforementioned, the Celtics are confident and expect to win in 2023-24.