DALLAS — There is no shortage of expectations around Cooper Flagg. The 2025 No. 1 overall pick, Flagg features the potential of an All-Star. With all of that being said, Flagg admitted that the adjustment to a new situation with the Mavs in the NBA is “tough” while speaking to reporters after Tuesday's practice ahead of Summer League.

Cooper Flagg admits the challenge of adjusting to a new situation is "tough," but thinks having a "good group" of teammates will make things "easier."#MFFL pic.twitter.com/1brEoXMBzP — Joey Mistretta (@JoeyMistretta_) July 8, 2025

“It's tough, it's just always tough, you know, getting in a new setting, a new team,” Flagg said. “A lot of these guys are going through this full process. Some guys have done it for a couple years, some guys it's the first time like me… It's hard, it's never easy. But I think we got a good group of guys and, you know, a lot of good players. So, it should make it a little easier.”

The Mavericks will hold one more practice on Wednesday before heading to Las Vegas to begin Summer League. Dallas' first game is scheduled for Thursday night against the Los Angeles Lakers. It remains to be seen how many contests Cooper Flagg will ultimately play in during Summer League, but the former Duke basketball star is expected to be available on Thursday. At the very least, one has to imagine he will play in two Summer League games.

Mavericks' Summer League head coach Josh Broghamer told reporters on Tuesday that the Mavs will take it “day-by-day” with Flagg in Las Vegas.

Broghamer is already a big fan of Flagg both as a person and a basketball player.

I asked Mavs Summer League HC Josh Broghamer about his early impressions of Cooper Flagg the person, not just the basketball player. pic.twitter.com/KUk6VMkITo — Joey Mistretta (@JoeyMistretta_) July 8, 2025

“He's just a great kid,” Broghamer told reporters. “He wants to work, he wants to have fun… Competition is something that I think he not only enjoys, but he, like, wants to facilitate and wants to make sure that everybody else is getting the competition. That's something for me when you just see him as a person is he treats everybody amazing. He wants to compete at a high level and then that translates over to the basketball floor.”

Cooper Flagg and the Mavs will look to find success in Summer League.