The AL MVP race will come down to a photo finish by the time the end of the 2025 regular season comes around. New York Yankees' Aaron Judge has been the favorite for the majority of the season after winning last year and in 2022; however, there is a new name atop the betting odds.

Seattle Mariners' star catcher and 2025 Home Run Derby champion, Cal Raleigh, is now the AL betting favorite to win MVP above Aaron Judge. Here are the AL MVP odds below, courtesy of FanDuel.

Cal Raleigh: -170

Aaron Judge: +130

Tarik Skubal: +4000

Bobby Witt Jr: +8000

Jose Ramirez: +8000

Raleigh and Judge may go back and forth until the season ends. Although it's hard not to assume that Judge's recent elbow injury is a major reason for the odds change. Judge was almost a runaway favorite near the beginning of the season, and I know that is a silly thing to say, but Judge was hitting close to .400 on the year, and his odds were so high that nobody was placing a wager on him. Now that Judge is seeing a stunning +130, there is an indication that it may no longer be his to lose. What Raleigh is doing over in Seattle is something the baseball community has never seen before.

If Judge misses serious time, then Raleigh will become a runaway favorite to win his first MVP.

If Raleigh continues his home run pace, then there should be no reason why he doesn't win the award. The slugger is one home run shy of 40 on the year, which is the most in the league, two more than Judge. Raleigh put himself in Babe Ruth company with his dominance.

The Mariners recently traded for Josh Naylor and could be in the market for another offensive player as they aim to make a serious postseason run.