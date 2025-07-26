The Tennessee Titans suffered a significant loss during their 2025 training camp. On the team's third day of camp, wide receiver Treylon Burks suffered a devastating broken collarbone injury.

Burks' injury is currently being reported as a fractured collarbone, but he will undergo further tests to determine the severity, per NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. The fourth-year wideout will certainly miss the start of the 2025 season, and potentially more.

The injury is a devastating setback for Burks, whose 2024 campaign was prematurely ended by a torn ACL. Burks progressed well from the injury and was expected to be back by Week 1, but is now staring down another potentially limited season.

Although he has not been the player the Titans expected him to be, Burks was poised to have a bigger role in 2025. Coming off a pedestrian third season, Burks was expected to start in a revamped offense next to veterans Tyler Lockett and Calvin Ridley.

Without Burks, deep threat Van Jefferson figures to have the inside track to start in Week 1. The setback also creates a bigger window for rookie Elic Ayomanor to potentially have a big impact out of the gate.

Titans offense prepares to be without Treylon Burks in 2025

The Titans are coming off one of the worst seasons in franchise history, but their 2025 offensive outlook is as high as it can be. Led by No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward, Tennessee has lofty expectations for the upcoming season despite going just 3-14 in 2024.

Tennessee improved its roster all-around over the offseason to set the table for Ward to hit the ground running. Most importantly, the team built its offensive line in free agency, adding proven starters Kevin Zeitler and Dan Moore Jr. They also expect to have center Lloyd Cushenberry III back sooner rather than later, following a season-ending torn Achilles injury in 2024.

The new-look Titans will get almost no time to settle in and will be tested immediately. Tennessee opens the 2025 season facing three playoff teams in its first four weeks. Their early-season stretch includes a Week 4 road game against the Houston Texans, giving Ward a semi-homecoming game early in his career. Ward grew up in West Columbia, Texas, roughly an hour's drive from Houston.