The Las Vegas Raiders are aiming to build a playoff caliber roster off the bat through Pete Carroll. The new head coach is infusing new enthusiasm with NFL Training Camp launching during the week of July 21.

Geno Smith hands the Raiders and Carroll assurance that an established veteran will lead the offense. Maxx Crosby has his new Raiders contract extension from March — ensuring defensive line will be a strength.

Although the interior defensive line took a massive hit. Christian Wilkins moved on from Vegas. Leaving a huge hole at defensive tackle during 2025 camp.

Does this make the defensive tackle spot the fatal flaw here? Actually no. The fatal flaw the Raiders must address does reside on defense, though.

Raiders' fatal flaw is in secondary

Carroll will need to hope Crosby continues to play at a high level. Plus newcomer Keondre Coburn can impact Vegas immediately in replacing Wilkins. The new head coach and Crosby additionally better hope a new star edge rusher emerges too.

They need all these elements to hide the biggest flaw in Sin City: Cornerback depth.

Las Vegas is lacking star power on the backend. And enters preseason still figuring out who'll rise as the top shutdown/ball-hawking CB.

Jack Jones held that title for nearly two seasons. But he's no longer part of the team's long term defensive plans. Jones has since found a home with the Miami Dolphins.

Raiders rookie must step up now

General manager John Spytek never ignored addressing CB in the 2025 NFL Draft. He grabbed Darien Porter Jr. in round three (No. 68 overall).

The Iowa State star rose up the draft after moving from wide receiver to CB. But he skyrocketed up the boards in blazing a 4.3 time in the 40-yard dash.

Porter, however, comes with his own field flaws as noted by ESPN Raiders reporter Ryan McFadden. More so experience wise.

“Porter is a bit of a project. He started in seven games — all in 2024 — during his six-year career at Iowa State. Porter spent the majority of his college career playing special teams, but he has the size and physical traits that Carroll looks for in a cornerback,” McFadden said of the 6-foot-4, 200-pound rookie.

The lack of starting experience becomes concerning for a defense looking for a new impact CB. Porter will need to rise to the occasion once the preseason gets underway. Especially in looking at the rest of the room.

How Raiders CB room shapes up

Eric Stokes is on board to offer a seasoned veteran to rely on. He inked a one-year, $4 million contract in March.

He hasn't grabbed an interception since his rookie year of 2021, though. The former Green Bay Packers starter also swatted 14 passes that campaign — but hasn't broken up a pass since then.

Darnay Holmes adds another seasoned presence here in returning from 2024. But he hasn't delivered more than three PBU's the last three seasons.

Kyu Blu Kelly is currently on his fifth NFL roster since landing in the fifth round of the 2023 draft. Carroll and the Raiders then have a pair of undrafted USC players helping fill CB: Greedy Vance and John Humphrey.

All signs point to Carroll relying more on his front seven this fall. As CB ranks as the most flawed unit for his first Raiders team.