As the MLB trade deadline looms, the Philadelphia Phillies are reportedly exploring the possibility of acquiring Diamondbacks slugger Eugenio Suárez, per Scott Lauber of the Philadelphia Inquirer. While it’s unclear if the talks have moved beyond preliminary due diligence, the Phillies join a growing list of clubs showing interest in the power-hitting third baseman.

Suárez, 34, is enjoying one of the best seasons of his career, leading the National League with 86 RBIs and tied for second with Kyle Schwarber at 36 home runs. He’s posted a .918 OPS and remains one of the most impactful bats available on the trade market. Naturally, that’s attracted attention from several contenders, including the Mariners, Astros, Cubs, Reds, and now the Phillies.

For Philadelphia, the interest makes sense on paper. Alec Bohm is on the 10-day injured list with a fractured rib and isn’t expected back until mid-August. Suárez would provide an immediate boost in Bohm’s absence while adding another right-handed power bat to protect Bryce Harper in the middle of the order.

Where Eugenio Suarez would fit on the Phillies

But acquiring Suárez wouldn’t be the cleanest fit. With Harper entrenched at first base and Schwarber locked into the designated hitter role, adding Suárez would create a positional crunch when Bohm returns. One scenario would require Schwarber returning to left field — a move the Phillies have avoided for defensive reasons, given he’s made just six outfield starts this season and only two since early May.

Speculation has also surfaced around a possible trade of Bohm himself, either as part of a larger Suárez package or in a separate deal. Bohm has one year of team control remaining and could appeal to the D-backs as a replacement for recently traded Josh Naylor or as infield depth alongside Jordan Lawlar.

Money is not a major obstacle for Philadelphia, who are already over MLB’s highest luxury tax tier. Suárez is owed approximately $5.2 million for the remainder of 2025, which would effectively cost the Phillies over $10 million in tax-adjusted dollars. However, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski has shown a willingness to spend big if it helps push the team closer to a championship.

Arizona, now clearly in seller mode after trading Naylor to Seattle, is seeking a high return for Suárez. MLB insider Mark Feinsand reports that the D-backs are asking for “a ton” and could even consider holding onto the slugger if they’re not satisfied with the offers. The team has also been scouting Phillies pitching prospect Mick Abel, who made his MLB debut in May.

Whether the Phillies go all-in on Suárez may hinge on their assessment of the positional fallout and how much they’re willing to give up. For now, the talks appear to be exploratory — but with less than a week until the deadline, those conversations could heat up fast.