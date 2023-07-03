After it was reported that Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard requested a trade from the team, it was revealed that his preferred destination is the Miami Heat. Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Trail Blazers were “open for business” regarding a Damian Lillard trade, and will seek the best offer, regardless of the team. Anthony Chiang and Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald echoed Adrian Wojnarowski's report in their story today.

“As of midday Sunday, the Blazers had not conveyed to Lillard if the plan to honor his request to be traded to Miami, according to a source,” Chiang and Jackson wrote.

In the immediate aftermath of Lillard's trade request, it seems like the Trail Blazers have not acted like a team that is going to accommodate Lillard's request. However, the Trail Blazers are exploring three-team trade possibilities that could lead to Lillard going to the Heat.

If the Heat trade for Lillard straight up, it will likely involve Tyler Herro going the other way. Herro along with draft picks might not be enough to attract the Trail Blazers, though. The Heat will possibly have to find a third team that values Herro highly and would send assets to Portland so that Miami could acquire Lillard.

For the most part, star players get traded to their desired destination when they request a trade, with Anthony Davis going to the Los Angeles Lakers and Kevin Durant going to the Brooklyn Nets as prime examples. However, at least initially, it seems that the Trail Blazers are just worried about getting the best possible return.