One of the biggest stories to come out of the NBA recently is the shocking firing of Monty Williams from his post as head coach of the Phoenix Suns. The Suns’ decision to part ways with Williams came shortly after their exit from the 2023 NBA Playoffs via a second-round loss to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. Apparently, Williams’ firing was also one that was made with Devin Booker and Kevin Durant both part of the decision-making process, per Shams Charania of The Athletic (h/t Kevin Zimmerman of Arizona Sports).

“I’m told unequivocally this was an organizational decision from owner Mat Ishbia down to management and on down,” The Athletic’s Shams Charania told Arizona Sports’ Bickley & Marotta on Monday. “I do believe … Durant, Booker, these are all guys that were all involved during the process.”

Moreover, Charania also said that he believes that Devin Booker “was in the loop on it.”

The arrival of Mat Ishbia as the new owner of the Suns gave the impression that Phoenix is going to have major changes. Handing Williams his walking papers certainly counts as a big move for Phoenix, who had reached at least the second round of the NBA Playoffs in each of the last three seasons, a stretch that included their Finals appearance back in 2021, when Devin Booker and company came just two wins away from hoisting the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

Devin Booker and Kevin Durant are still considered as cornerstones for the Suns, who are now in the market for a new mentor who will handle the talent-laden Phoenix team.