The Phoenix Suns‘ stunning playoff exit at the expense of the Denver Nuggets has become quite the stir. After acquiring Kevin Durant at the trade deadline, the Suns were widely picked as the favorites to win the Western Conference. A day after getting eliminated, many players spoke to the media.

However, Suns guard Devin Booker did not make himself available for exit interviews in a surprising decision, per ClutchPoints’ Trevor Booth.

Devin Booker did not speak at today’s exit interviews. #Suns — Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) May 12, 2023

Booker also left the arena following the Game 6 loss without speaking to reporters, and the frustration is boiling all over in Phoenix.

The Suns lost by 25 points to see their season come to a crushing end, and Booker went 4-13 with just 12 points on the evening. After landing Durant, the Suns immediately entered the NBA title conversation, so losing before the Western Conference Finals is definitely not the result they are looking for.

On the other hand, exit interviews are a common practice for the players, and even disgruntled players such as Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton made themselves available on Friday. The Suns suddenly enter the offseason with a flurry of questions, although there is zero question about Booker’s future with the team.

Statistically speaking, Booker put together his best season in the NBA with a career-high 27.8 PPG. The Booker-Durant combo was exciting to watch, and the future looks bright in Phoenix for as long as those two stars are together.

All in all, this is quite a bad look for Devin Booker, and it will be a long offseason full of plenty of rumors and speculation with this franchise.