The NBA Draft Lottery on Tuesday night marks a momentous occasion for the young hopefuls that are looking to kick off their NBA career next season. In particular, the magnitude of Tuesday’s lottery results cannot be understated for Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson, who happen to be the Top 2 prospects in the upcoming NBA Draft.

For his part, Henderson was all smiles as he spoke to ESPN shortly before the highly-anticipated draft lottery. When asked how he feels he measures up to Wembanyama, who is widely expected to go first overall in the draft, Henderson made his case about why he feels he should be the top selection:

“I think I just got that dog in me. I got it in me. Sometimes people got it on them, but I got it in me,” Henderson said. “That’ll never change. I’ve been the same since I was in high school playing basketball. It’s just a mindset. I think it’s a mindset thing, and I’m just the most prepared player in the draft, honestly, I think. (I’ve) been playing professionally for two years now. I went through all the ups and downs as a rookie would, and I’m going (now) to my rookie year.”

The 19-year-old has a point. Instead of taking the NCAA route, Scoot Henderson decided to take his talents to the NBA G League, where he has now been playing for two seasons. He firmly believes that his experience in the G League has prepared him for life in the NBA — perhaps more so than Wembanyama.

To be fair, though, Wemby has also been playing professionally in his native France. Currently, the 7-foot-3 phenomenon is plying his trade with Metropolitans 92 of the LNB Pro A, which is the highest-tier level in French professional basketball. Wembanyama made his professional debut during the 2019-20 season, and he’s also represented France at the international level.

Then again, one can argue that the level of basketball in the NBA G League, in particular, is a whole different monster from the pro league France.