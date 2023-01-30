The Atlanta Hawks haven’t had the 2022-23 season they were hoping for, and as a result, there have been trade rumors swirling around this team for months now. The one guy who always seems to find his name involved in these rumors is John Collins, and with the trade deadline creeping up, Collins’ status bears watching over the next week or so.

As Collins endures a rough season with the Hawks, Atlanta has reportedly been open to trading him for the past few months. With the deadline right around the corner, it would make sense to expect Collins’ time with the team to be coming to a close. But instead, it sounds like the Hawks aren’t necessarily in a rush to move on from Collins, which could cause his trade market to heat up even more.

“For their part, the Hawks, under new head of basketball operations Landry Fields, have won six of their last nine games since Jan. 13 and have taken a patient approach with trade talks. Fields has made clear to rival executives that the team views Collins as a valued asset, not one the franchise will simply dump in any form, according to sources. The newfound approach could lead to more traction in the Collins market over the next two weeks.” – Shams Charania, The Athletic

This is a somewhat interesting development, as it seemed like a foregone conclusion that Collins would be dealt at some point this season. Instead, it seems like he may end up staying put after all, which seems to happen every time he gets himself involved in trade rumors. Time will tell if John Collins is dealt, but for now, it seems like his trade status has become even more interesting as the deadline nears.