Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young could find himself shipped away to a different team this offseason, as The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor reports that the Hawks have given their front office permission to explore trades involving the two-time All-Star:

“With the offseason approaching, league sources say the Hawks’ front office has the green light from ownership to do whatever it wants to with the roster, which includes considering trade opportunities involving All-Star point guard Trae Young.”

The Hawks are in a weird place right now but, to be fair, they have been all season.

Despite trading for an upper echelon starter in guard Dejounte Murray in a move that was supposed to bolster their offense and alleviate some of the pressure on Young, the Hawks have had even more of an up-and-down season than last year.

Unfortunately, adding a new ball-handler seemed to take Young out of his game both on and off the court. Rumblings about locker room dissension were followed with rumors that the Hawks were looking to Murray, and not Young, as a leader.

However, rather than trade Young, the Hawks fired McMillan and hired Quin Snyder as his replacement.

Unfortunately for Trae, the dynamics have changed. A coach of Snyder’s caliber won’t be heavily blamed for dysfunction at this point, especially after they fired two head coaches to get him. So, there’s nobody for him or the organization to place the blame on, outside of his teammates and then ultimately himself.

Moving forward, it’ll be interesting to see if any offers are made for Young.

Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown, an Atlanta native, has already been linked to the Hawks.